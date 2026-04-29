Special Message From Dr Phillip Altman – My Substack subscribers now receive my articles on BOOM Finance and Economics & CMN News (on the Wordpress platform). WHY?

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Dr Altman PhD is one of Australia’s most experienced Clinical Trial and Drug Regulatory Consultants with over 40 years of pharmaceutical industry experience

If you are one of the many thousands of subscribers to my Substack (phillipaltman.substack.com) you are now receiving this post from BOOM Finance and Economics and CMN News. Why?

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Since 2022, I have been disseminating critically important factual information about Covid and the Covid injections from the unique perspective of a Big Pharma insider with more than 40 years of experience in the evaluation and registration of new drugs and managing more than 100 clinical trials through my Australian Contract Research Organisation. I have been endeavouring to explain how drug regulation should work and where the government has got it wrong. I have published over 450 Substacks and these are still online (at my Archive on Substack) as a reference source and searchable using key words or phrases.

However, it was frequently reported that some of my Substacks were being blocked and ultimately, due to my refusal to provide Biometric ID etc at the request of the Australian Government, I was locked out of my own Substack. Substack did not have to comply with the Australian ID guidelines, aimed at protecting children. This is not acceptable to me and I know it has happened to other authors. I suspect that distribution of my Substack has become seriously compromised. Many of my readers are, quite rightly, disinclined to undergo Age Verification to access my articles. In my opinion, as a result, Substack is now suspect as a reliable publishing platform for independent authors.

For some unknown reason, I was only recently permitted access back to my Substack. I will continue to publish Substacks on this platform as long as I am permitted to do so but everything I publish on important pandemic and vaccine information will also be published on the BOOM Finance and Economics and CMN News platform which has a worldwide audience comparable to my own.

I urge my followers to read Dr. Gerry Brady’s BOOM (Finance & Economics) on Sundays and CMN (Credible Medical News) on Wednesdays. These newsletters are, in my opinion, two of the most insightful newsletters available for free online. The entire archive is available on Wordpress.

CMN News, in particular, interrelates and explains much of the impacts of the Covid Plandemic and provides useful information to prepare for the next assault on our freedoms.

To my Subscribers: Check to see if you received my Substack dated 25 April https://open.substack.com/pub/phillipaltman/p/no-jab-no-payplay-bill-coming

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NOW – THE FIRST ALTMAN POST ON BOOM FINANCE AND ECONOMICS

It has been 6 years since Covid and more than 5 years since the rollout of the experimental gene-based Covid “vaccines”. As we now know, everything we were told was a lie. As we now know - the virus was indeed man-made using gain-of-function research; the Covid injections were not “safe and effective”; mRNA lipo-nanoparticle vaccines distributed throughout the body; the mRNA vaccines contained potentially deadly DNA carcinogenic contamination (SV40 promotor sequences); the “vaccines” did not prevent infection or transmission; there was no credible or reliable scientific basis to be found for the lockdowns, masking or social distancing; natural immunity was important and should not have been discounted; there were effective treatments available (ivermectin and hydroxychloroquin); young people were at virtually no serious risk from Covid; and treatment of hospitalised elderly Covid patients with ventilators and remdesivir sometimes resulted in unnecessary deaths.

Nobody in authority has acknowledged we were told lies. Nobody has apologised. Nobody in authority has been held to account. Those responsible have either held their jobs, gone on to bigger and better things or simply quietly faded away into retirement. It has been the biggest cover up in history and it is continuing. Government COVID censorship continues and mainstream media commentators dare not mention the increased death rates due to cancer, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disease etc.

Governments are fighting compensation tooth and nail. Only a relatively small number of claims for death and injury have been recognised. I believe the courts are under government pressure to follow the prevailing government narrative of “safe and effective” and the COVID shots are still being recommended albeit focused on the elderly and those with co-morbidities.

I continue to be flabbergasted to see that the Australian Government refuses to make any attempt to critically examine the impact of the COVID “vaccines” by comparing the vaccinated to the unvaccinated. This is not hard to do. The data is available. In fact, the Queensland State Government is seeking to destroy valuable data which would enable this vital comparison to be made (see my Substack 30 June 2025): https://open.substack.com/pub/phillipaltman/p/panic-as-australia-races-to-hide

The Australian Government admits to only 14 deaths caused by the COVID shots. However, to date, and despite the difficulties and risks of reporting, there have been 1054 deaths reported in association with the jabs. Given the accepted fact that only about 1-2% of deaths are actually reported, this implies a death toll of more than 50,000 in Australia alone. That is just deaths ….. it does not count the strokes, heart attacks, cancers etc.

A searchable database tool for Australia called OpenDAEN has been developed comparable to the US OpenVAERS system.

As previously reported (my Substack of 10 July 2025)

https://open.substack.com/pub/phillipaltman/p/probability-of-australian-covid-vax

The official government adverse drug reaction database shows that at least 35 cases of death occurred on the same day of COVID vaccination (there could be many more because 266 cases of death of the 1054 had no critical time to death recorded) but none of these 35 cases were properly followed up by the TGA to assess if the COVID vaccine actually caused the deaths. This is amazing in itself and shows a gross level of incompetence and/or wilful blindness. This represents a complete failure of the drug regulator. Drug regulators in Australia, NZ, Canada, UK and the US all appear to be operating in lockstep i.e. deaths are reported in relation to the Covid jabs but government simply dismisses the reports in preliminary screens (even if death occurs the same day of injection).

The latest US CDC VAERS Covid vaccine adverse event reports show 39,077 deaths in relation to Covid vaccine administration. This translates to around 2 million Covid jab related deaths in the US. There is just insufficient manpower to investigate properly each and every report to determine the probability that the Covid jabs caused the deaths but it is likely that the great majority of these deaths were due to the Covid vaccines because doctors and associated staff are naturally reluctant to make such reports for a number of obvious reasons. Prior to Covid, any new drug associated with 50 reports of death following release to the public would have raised a serious safety signal. We don’t have 50 reports – we have 39,000.

But the US CDC can go one better. Dr. (Captain) Sarah Meyer MD, Director of CDS’s Immunisation Safety Office in a presentation on 25 June 2025 claimed there were no deaths due to the experimental COVID “vaccines” (see my Substack of 28 June 2025).

https://open.substack.com/pub/phillipaltman/p/the-bigest-lie-in-history

Despite the safety concerns, the COVID “vaccines” have not been withdrawn. In fact, gain-of-function research which produced the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to produce deadly Frankenstein viruses in dozens of laboratories across the world (my Substack of 9 January 2023)

Trust in government has hit a new low. In my opinion, the COVID crowd have overplayed their hand. Many no longer fall for the narrative that vaccines are “safe”. There exists no credible long-term data against a proper placebo control to show that any vaccine is “safe”. This was revealed by Dr. Stanley Plotkin, known as the Godfather of vaccinology in sworn US Congressional testimony -See my Substack of 12 July 2024

https://open.substack.com/pub/phillipaltman/p/covid-vaccine-limited-hangout

It is not up to the public to prove that vaccines are unsafe. In fact, the most well -designed credible study of vaccinated vs unvaccinated children ever conducted showed there was “an overall 2.5-fold increase in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, when compared to children unexposed to vaccination. This association was primarily driven by asthma, atopic disease, eczema, autoimmune disease and neurodevelopmental disorders. This suggests that in certain children, exposure to vaccination may increase the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, particularly for one of these conditions.”

See my Substack 25 Sept 2025

https://open.substack.com/pub/phillipaltman/p/vaccines-and-childhood-chronic-health

Where the rubber hits the road is the stock market. Below are graphs which show the 5-year stock price for major vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax.

And here is the 12-month stock price of Commonwealth Serum Laboratories ($A), Australia’s biggest biotech company and major vaccine manufacturer.

In addition, within the last couple weeks the Australian Government has commenced a TV advertising campaign to support childhood vaccination. It does seem that public and investor trust in the vaccine “safe and effective” narrative is waning.

I look forward to contributing to future BOOM/CMN News newsletters. Credible medical news and thoughtful financial/economic analysis is essential reading for everyone these days.

Phillip Altman PhD

Clinical Trial and Drug Regulatory Consultant (retired)

The information and personal opinions presented in this post is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my posts which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my posts and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.