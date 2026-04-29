Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
3d

Good on you, Phillip. Substack should not have rolled over meekly like that to iniquitous legislation.

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Charles Kovess's avatar
Charles Kovess
3d

Great work, Phillip. Excellent review of key messages you have shared over the past couple of years. We all must commit to "holding the bastards accountable". We must all keep talking about the fraud that has been perpetrated. The more we talk, the less impact the nonsense of "this year's flu Armageddon" warnings will have on us. We must not trust Government blindly. We must question all Governments. Thomas Jefferson famously warned us about this problem. Keep up your important work, Phillip. And I agree with you about Substack and its unacceptable behaviours of censorship.

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