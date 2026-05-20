Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
May 20

If people were properly informed then taking the jab at all would be moot. Covid was a psyop, end of.

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Bob Kemnitz's avatar
Bob Kemnitz
May 23

The scientific report entitled 'The Time of Covid', published in 2022 by Dr Phillip Altman, and embodying a comprehensive statistical analysis by Lisa Mitchell BSc M.App.Stats, is well researched and referenced. It demonstrates clearly the lack of efficacy, and the catastrophic adverse reactions caused by the covid 'vaccines' permitted to be used in Australia, under provisional approval only status (in the US, emergency use only authorisation). It demonstrates why these experimental genetic products should not have been used, with statements such as 'Spike Protein produced by the COVID-19 'vaccines' are not identical to the Spike Protein on the natural SARS-CoV-2 virus........imparting profound pharmacological characteristics to the mRNA molecule produced by the COVID-19 'vaccines', including the ability to evade natural degradation as happens to natural mRNA........and interfere with the body's natural immune system'.

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