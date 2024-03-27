You would think that any Federal Government would jump at the chance to launch an inquiry to investigate why there are so many unexplained non-COVID Excess Deaths in Australia and around the world following the release of the COVID-19 “vaccines”.

But no, the Labor Party voted against Senator Ralph Babet’s motion to investigate Excess Deaths. The Albanese Labor Government obviously does not care if you live or die but, fortunately, they were defeated!

Congratulations Senator Babet!

CLICK HERE to watch a 2 minute video of the vote and announcement. It was a narrow victory - 31 to 30.

Below are the details from Senator Babet.

Finally!! Excess deaths to be investigated by the Senate

I've been trying repeatedly for two years and yesterday the Senate finally voted in favour of investigating excess deaths.

For the past few years Australians have been dying in excess numbers without adequate explanation.

Excess mortality is not just a transitory phenomenon. In 2022 we experienced our highest excess death rate since World War Two. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) provisional mortality statistics released last month confirm that to November 2023 there were 15,114 or 10% more deaths than the baseline average.

My successful motion means that the Community Affairs References Committee will be tasked with the job of investigating the factors contributing to excess mortality.

Submissions will be requested from the general public with public hearings expected to follow. The committee will prepare a report by 31st August 2024.

Fifth time's the charm! This is the fifth time I have moved a motion on excess deaths. Finally, the Senate has agreed an investigation is warranted.

My motion to investigate was supported by the majority of Senators, with 31 Ayes against 30 Noes. This appears to be a world first inquiry for what is a global issue.

I'd like to thank Senator Pocock and Senator Lambie for co-sponsoring the motion as well as One Nation, Senator Thorpe, Senator Tyrell and the Coalition for voting in favour.

As expected, only the Labor party and the Greens decided to vote against my motion to investigate the issue of why so many Australians are dying. So much for the transparency promised by the Albanese Labor government.

May this committee process give a voice to the family members of the deceased and deliver the answers that our nation so desperately needs.

CLICK HERE to watch the clip.

The members of this Community Affairs References Committee are:

Chair Senator Janet Rice Australian Greens, VIC

Deputy Chair Senator Marielle Smith Australian Labor Party, SA

Senator Wendy Askew Liberal Party of Australia, TAS

Senator Hollie Hughes Liberal Party of Australia, NSW

Senator Maria Kovacic Liberal Party of Australia, NSW

Senator Louise Pratt Australian Labor Party, WA

WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS THE TGA IS REFUSING CREDIBLE VACCINE INJURY CLAIMS

The Epoch Times reports (25 March) that Senator Gerard Rennick, under parliamentary privilege, was told by a TGA whistleblower, that the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is “overriding the decision of the specialists” in refusing claims for vaccine injury from people who received COVID-19 vaccinations.”

CLICK HERE to view.

There is no point in having a vaccine injury compensation scheme, as we do, if credible compensation claims are hand waved away by TGA staff who have not throughly investigated the claims and not interviewed the claimants. Reportedly, the TGA whistleblower has resigned from the TGA and was instrumental in designing the compensation scheme.

The article states: “What is happening is Services Australia make these people wait [on average] 297 days to get a decision. Many of them can no longer work. They are seriously ill. They have to do all the legwork of trying ... see a specialist, a cardiologist or a rheumatologist, and that takes a lot of work. It’s very expensive. You’ve got to go and get MRIs or something to back [it] up. And then they’ve basically been neglected.”

To date, the TGA admits to only 14 deaths “linked” to Covid-19 “vaccines”. What a disgrace!

URGENT - WRITE TO YOUR MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT TO STOP THE W.H.O. TREATY, MISINFORMATION/DISINFORMATION BILL AND THE DIGITAL ID BILL

If nothing is done, there is a chance these destructive Bills will pass through The Australian Parliament in May.

Please consider writing to your MP to voice your concern. This is important. A sample letter is below.

Stop These Bills! 90.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thanks to Wendy Blake and colleagues for their assistance in this initiative.

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE ENTIRELY FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.Thanks for reading phillip.altman’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.