The time has come for drug industry spruikers to be exposed.

When anyone has a potentially serious and obvious conflict of interest involving sustained and considerable financial support from the vaccine industry, this should be declared so people can properly consider any contentious and glowing comments in support of the gene-based Covid injections (inappropriately referred to as “vaccines” from a self-declared “expert”.

Alison Bevege’s Substack of 2 July does a nice job in describing why Prof. Booy’s comments should be considered highly suspicious and potentially dangerous. CLICK HERE to view Alison’s excellent Substack. Her analysis of the Covid vaccine data and regulations is absolutely correct.

Listen to the live audience reaction which was cut from the aired program. Pure anger at the disinformation and misinformation told by the so-called “experts”. CLICK HERE to view.

We cannot, we must not, wait decades for the truth to emerge.

JAMES ROGUSKI EXPLAINS “WHAT REALLY HAPPENED AT THE WHO”

The massive coordinated attempt to control the manufacture, distribution and use of vaccines worldwide continues at the WHO. While the latest iteration of the WHO Pandemic Treaty was not passed, those pushing for global vaccine control will regroup and try again shortly. The incompetent WHO, which advocated for some of the worst socially destructive pandemic policies in history, is set to try and enforce new regulations and policies worldwide benefiting the pharmaceutical industrial complex and wealthy benefactors with the blessing of incompetent bureaucrats and politicians. Think masks, school closures, lockdowns, vaccine mandates and social distancing.

CLICK HERE to view Roguski’s Substack of June 28. He explains in detail the game plan pushing for global vaccine control.

BOMBSHELL OPINION PUBLISHED IN THE AUSTRALIAN GP JOURNAL

An important opinion has been published in The Australian Journal of General Practice (Volume 53, Issue 7, July 2024.

It relates to the negative consequences of the Covid so-called “vaccines” in terms of negative vaccine efficacy and immunological harm. It is an important piece and reproduce it here in full in the event it is censored in future. Negative vaccine efficacy (ie the more jabs one receives, the higher the likelihood of acquiring Covid) has been reported repeatedly by many credible sources but is being ignored. This is why hospitals are now reluctant to record Covid vaccine statistics in relation to patients admitted for COVID-19. It would not look good. So….just don’t study it, don’t report on it. Nothing to see here.

Should we now discuss possible COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness?

Commendations are due to AJGP and Professor Robert Tindle for their recent article published in the April 2024 issue, including the bold statement: ‘Because COVID-19 vaccines were approved without long-term safety data and might cause immune dysfunction, it is perhaps premature to assume that past SARS-CoV-2 infection is the sole common factor in long COVID’.1 The possibility that long COVID could be related to the vaccines is important, but the focus here is on the notion that the vaccines could cause some sort of immunosuppression, especially, as noted by Professor Tindle, since the spike protein ‘exhibits pathogenic characteristics’ – to say nothing of the ‘class switch to IgG4 antibodies’, which Professor Tindle thinks could lead to autoimmunity and cancer. I have speculated as much, noticing many data sets indicating that not only does COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness appear to decline very rapidly (varyingly for infections, hospitalisations and even deaths), it can reach zero (no effectiveness), and beyond (negative effectiveness).

For example, a recent The Lancet Regional Health paper states: ‘Compared to a waned third dose, fourth dose VE [vaccine effectiveness] was 13.1% (95% CI 0.9 to 23.8) overall; 24.0% (95% CI 8.5 to 36.8) in the first two months post-vaccination, reducing to 10.3% (95% CI −11.4 to 27.8) and 1.7% (95% CI −17.0 to 17.4) at two to four and four to six months, respectively’.2 Given the wide confidence intervals, these latter figures could be negative. A study by Shrestha et al found each vaccine dose was associated with a higher number of infections, with those on zero doses faring best.3 A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found vaccine effectiveness dropping dramatically, including for severe COVID, with the previously infected and unvaccinated having lower infection rates than the never-infected double dosed.4 And a British study revealed the effectiveness of one to two doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines dropping to zero, and turning negative, after only two to three months.5 There is much more in the literature; word count prevents me from listing all such evidence.

Relatively few articles dare to explicitly discuss the phenomenon of perceived COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness, though Monge et al at least acknowledged it and tried to explain it away with a hypothesis around some selection bias.6 A British Medical Journal (BMJ) rapid response listed some of the evidence for this disturbing phenomenon, and called for further research.7 Furthermore, an unofficial ‘series’ of four articles, involving Peter Doshi, in the Journal of Evaluation in Clinical Practice, the last of which was published this year, indicates that issues with counting windows have likely led to exaggerations of COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and safety estimates, for both the clinical trials and later observational studies.8 Finally, in contrast to Monge et al, a new Czech study by Fürst et al found strong evidence for the healthy vaccinee effect;9 this also seems to be evident in the recent and much-publicised Australian study promoting booster shots, which revealed an uncharacteristically high unvaccinated rate in elderly Australian aged care residents.10

All this makes it plausible that the COVID-19 vaccines have always had an effectiveness that was very low, zero, or even negative, with inadequate methods allowing for a highly exaggerated effectiveness initially – an exaggeration that is lessened with time. It is, as Professor Tindle noted, possible that the vaccines could be causing immunosuppression. With the ubiquitousness of the vaccines, and the fact that some vaccine mandates are still in place, to say nothing of the upcoming Senate inquiry into excess mortality,11 I suggest we investigate this further.

Author

Raphael Lataster BPharm, PhD, Associate Lecturer, FASS, University of Sydney, Sydney, NSW

Competing interests: None.

References

