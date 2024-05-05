Another win against vaccine mandates – this time against NSW Health by Dr. Raphael Lataster a PhD qualified academic and pharmacist who testified before a US Senate enquiry into the Covid “vaccines”. CLICK HERE to view his Substack of May 3 2024.

Share

The damage done by the Covid “vaccines” continue. Hospitals are flat out dealing with heart attacks, strokes, cancers with a shortage of staff due to irrational vaccine mandates despite the clear science. A friend of mine broke a leg a few days ago and could not get attention in an Adelaide public hospital for 3 days due to staff shortages. It is heartbreaking. People with impaired immune systems are being hit by repeated bouts of Covid-19 and shingles. It is now widely known that these experimental injections can severely damage your immune system.

Authorities still cling to the baseless claim that the “vaccines” were, on balance, beneficial.

Raphael also has reinforced what I have been saying for more than 3 years about the exaggerated claims of efficacy and safety of the “vaccines”. CLICK HERE for his excellent Substack of 29 February 2024.

Dr. Sabine Hazan MD, one of the first to recognise the effectiveness of ivermectin in Covid-19, also testified before another Senate enquiry revealing how effective Covid-19 non-vaccine therapies including hydroxychloroquin, ivermectin, vitamin C, zinc and vitamin D were crushed to force people to take the Covid “vaccines”. CLICK HERE to view

.

Dr. Hazan is an expert in studying the gut biome. Dr. Hazan published 2 years ago important data on successfully treating severely ill Covid-19 patients following oxygen saturation and showed ivermectin rapidly improved this critical pathological marker. This data was ignored and continues to be ignored. How can we ever trust these government “experts” again after such censorship and the dissemination of misinformation on the safety of the Covid “vaccines”.

Dr. GEERT VANDEN BOSSCHE PREDICTS DISASTER AHEAD FOR THE HIGHLY VACCINATED

CLICK HERE to view his Substack of April 2 2024. Is this the Pandemic “X” foreshadowed by the same people who brought us COVID-19?

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.