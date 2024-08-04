Moderna shares have collapse by 29% in one week. Recall Moderna never developed an approved a single successful drug prior to their mRNA “vaccine”. With the Covid shots their share price peaked at just below $500 on 10 August 2021. Now the shares are around $90. The smart money is leaving the sinking ship but our government is all in with their public-private-partnership (akin to the old fascist style of government reminiscent of the 1930s and 1940s) plans to build mRNA plants to pump out more of these “vaccines”. To the delight of Moderna, sales of the “vacccines” will be guaranteed by tax-payer funded purchases of millions of doses which may just sit on the shelves until they go out of date and are buried in landfills.

Share

A similar financial fate has hit the other mRNA vax manufacturers of Pfizer and Novavax.

The smart money knows there is trouble ahead. Litigation is everywhere and the Excess Death numbers are testament to the lack of safety of these shots. [acknowledgement Dr. Gerry Brady – Boom Finance).

WHAT ARE THE LONGER TERM CONSEQUENCES?

Short answer: we don’t really know.

More than 5 billion people world-wide have received at least one mRNA shot! What will this do to life expectancy? We don’t really know. There is already considerable credible data to show that the rate of incidence of a number of health issues such heart failure, cancers and neurological diseases are rising. All we know is that our government has refused to seriously investigate the most tragic and avoidable catastrophe in human history which has been perpetrated on us by the corrosive public-private-partnerships which have been driven by commercial greed.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.