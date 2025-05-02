· If one were to set out to do intentional, immeasurable and intergenerational harm to a population, there are a number of important strategic elements which one could consider to ensure success. These elements include the following:

· Create a virus in secret which is highly infective. Release it and convince as many as possible that the virus can be deadly to everyone.

· Develop a test which grossly overestimates the number infected. Use the mainstream media to generate fear. Wherever possible, count those dying for any reason as dying from the “virus” to boost the “virus” death statistics.

· Create a novel “countermeasure” to the virus. Sell the “countermeasure” as the only available treatment. Rush it through a lax regulatory approval process and declare the innovative “countermeasure” a “vaccine” (even though it is not) so people would assume it was safe.

· Hide proven cancer-causing genetic sequences in the “vaccine”. If these sequences are uncovered, deny they are a problem even if there is no scientific basis for the denial. Just ignore it.

· Cover all those involved in the development and deployment of the “vaccine” with legal indemity. Even the government should argue it has “no duty of care” for those injured or killed by the “vaccine”. Just stonewall.

· Deny the use of any product which might protect against the virus. Threaten doctors who dared to use alternative effective early treatment with deregistration. Make examples of doctors to dared to fully inform their patients about the dangers of the “vaccine”.

· Hide details of the true number of people killed or injured by the “vaccine” on the basis of confidentiality.

· Ensure mandatory public uptake of the product by coercion. Perhaps make administration of the “vaccine” a condition of employment or travel.

· Despite limited, flawed and poorly conducted clinical trial safety and efficacy data, proclaim it to be morally unacceptable not to be administered the “vaccine”. Children should get the “vaccine” to protect others even though they don’t really need it. With any evidence just say everybody should get the “vaccine” regardless of age, pregnancy status or natural immunity.

· Suppress reports of harm in the media. Demonise anybody who attempts to report cases of death or serious injury. It would assist greatly if there was something like “disinformation and misinformation” legislation to further suppress opposition to the “vaccine”.

· In order to weaken opposition to the use of the “vaccine”, enforce lockdowns to undermine the economy, destabilise society and create more fear. The lockdowns need not be based on any science whatsoever. The use of masks is another instrument of fear which could be used effectively. Make people wear masks.

· Under no circumstances, should the government permit a credible and independent investigation into the harms being recorded by the “vaccine”.

· As a matter of policy, never apologise, never admit wrongdoing and give those people most responsible for the death and destruction national awards so as to gaslight the community into thinking they have not been attacked but rather protected by dedicated individuals.

· Ensure a continual supply of the deadly “vaccine” by building manufacturing plants to produce an endless supply of the “vaccine”. Develop new “vaccines” based on the same platform which could be just as deadly and allow these to be released with a minimum of quality, safety and efficacy data. Maybe testing in as few as 8 mice.

I must have an evil mind to be able to conceive such a scenario for depopulation. I’m sure no government would allow anything like this fictious scenario to occur.

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

