My readers are a highly informed lot. I learn much from them. Presumably they feel likewise.

Sometimes my Substack attracts comments which are too valuable to be tucked away and not seen by the casual reader. Below is one such comment I received by a knowledgeable reader well known to me. I’d like to share his comment with you regarding the upcoming Australian Parliamentary Inquiry into Excess Deaths which carries the great risk of being a whitewash given the individuals assigned to conduct the inquiry and the limited time (1 day) allocated to the inquiry.

The comment is SPOT ON!

“No doubt, when she volunteers or is is called by the Australian Parliament to testify before the Parliamentary Inquiry Into Excess Deaths ... ...Jane Halton, the Australian woman who is presently Chair of CEPI (the Bill Gates/BMGF-instigated and funded "Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations") will be able to shed some light on the extraordinary Moderna timeline that you have provided above. Of course, no Australian Governmental Inquiry Into Excess Deaths would be REALLY trying to discover the cause of excess deaths (nor to prevent them) unless Jane Halton is required to appear and give her testimony under oath. That is simply because Jane Halton is more experienced in critical health-related areas than anyone else to testify... 1. she is an Australian 2. she was an "eminent" and very influential member of Scott Morrison's National COVID-19 Coordination Commission that advocated the "no jab - no job" vaccine policy 3. she was Chair of the Intergovernmental Meeting on Pandemic Preparedness (2007-2009) 4. she was Commissioner of the Australian Commission on SAFETY & QUALITY IN HEALTH CARE (2006-2014) 5. she has insights that are INDISPENSABLE to any serious Excess Deaths Inquiry as a result of her active participation on 18 October, 2019 in the "Event 201" pandemic response simulation 6. she has publicly acknowledged that her husband, Trevor Sutton's, (then) senior role in the Australian Bureau of Statistics assisted her to better understand statistics and to make sense of reported statistics 7. she and her husband are both directors of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington, USA that is funded by Bill Gates/BMGF 8. she was OECD Co-Chair for the Ad-Hoc Group on Health (2002-2007) 9. she was President of the World Health Assembly (2007) 10. she was Chair of the Executive Board of WHO (2013-14), and board member (2004-07, 2012+); 11. she was President of the 60th World Health Assembly (2007) 12. she is a former member of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health Council 13. she understands the COST of poor health to the community because her Commonwealth service has included responsibilities for providing advice to government on the administration of Medicare, the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, aged care and private health insurance, and her government-paid roles involved implementing billion dollar budgets. In 2014 she was Secretary of the Department of Finance and she is presently on the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ Bank) Advisory Board. With so many formerly extremely healthy YOUNG SPORTSPEOPLE and ATHLETES dying suddenly, Jane Halton's insights from her Australian Sports Commission advisory roles (2008-2010 and 2013-2014) will prove invaluable to the Parliamentary Excess Deaths Inquiry. But perhaps more important than all of the above, Jane Halton will understand our PARLIAMENT'S & THE INQUIRY'S ETHICAL OBLIGATION TO PREVENT EXCESS DEATHS - thanks to her advisory role with the Centre for Applied Philosophy and Public Ethics (since 2007). No doubt the Parliamentary Inquiry Into Excess Deaths has ALREADY requested Ms Halton to attend and give evidence under oath..... Or has it?”

WILL THIS BE A SERIOUS INQUIRY OR JUST THEATRE?