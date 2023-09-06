Never before has Australia witnessed a government so bad. We must NEVER FORGET…

Nothing we have been told has been correct or helpful.

Our government (both Liberal, Labor and Greens), our Therapeutic Goods Administration and senior health bureaucrats have failed us miserably. They have not taken responsibility for the cruel and deceptive behaviour. Only a handful of parliamentarians have stood for freedom and truth.

Below I list 41 specific lies, errors of judgement and deceptions perpetrated on all Australians. It is a remarkable list.

1. Failure to recognise that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is of laboratory origin

2. Implementation of cruel lockdowns without any scientific evidence of usefulness

3. Declare experimental gene-based mRNA injections “safe and effective” when this was not supported by the available evidence. The 95% efficacy claim was false. The COVID “vaccines” have been reported to cause more death and injury than any drug in history.

4. Failure of the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration to properly evaluate the COVID injections for quality, safety and efficacy. The TGA said the COVID “vaccines” were properly assessed and proven to be safe. This was a lie.

5. Failure to stop senseless vaccine mandates when there was never any evidence that the injections would stop transmission. The US FDA said this clearly.

6. Falsely claiming the COVID injections would keep you from getting COVID, getting seriously ill or going to hospital. The hospital statistics show this is a lie.

7. Falsely claiming masks prevent transmission or infection. The evidence is clear.

8. Falsely claiming it was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”. Shame on them all.

9. Ramping up public fear to force people into getting “vaccinated”

10. Denying early treatment which could have saved thousands of lives. Such advice has never been given in medicine for a serious infection.

11. Orchestrating and supporting outrageous epidemiologic claims of expected deaths (150,000 predicted by the Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity sponsored by Bill and Melinda Gates)

12. Failure to properly assess thousands of vaccine related deaths reported in adverse drug event reporting systems including DAEN.

13. Courts failing to consider the scientific facts regarding COVID and the lack of safety and efficacy of COVID injections

14. Contributing to the media censorship of any scientist or doctor who criticised the government narrative of “vaccine” safety and efficacy

15. Permitting the Australian Health Professional Regulation Agency (AHPRA) to suspend the registration of any health practitioner who disagreed with the government COVID management policy

16. Preventing proper and full informed consent given to patients by doctors prior to COVID injections – patients were not fully advised of the risks

17. Falsely stating it was safe to use COVID injections for babies, children and pregnant women when there was no credible data to support such use.

18. Falsely inflating “COVID” case numbers and deaths using an inappropriate test (PCR) to justify population wide COVID injections.

19. Failure to recognise or investigate natural immunity in relation to vaccine policy

20. Falsely claiming there was no clinical evidence to support ivermectin or hydroxychloroquin in the treatment of COVID-19.

21. Destroying millions of doses of hydroxychloroquin and blocking the prescribing of ivermectin for COVID-19

22. Manipulating Australian Bureau of Statistics mortality data and Excess Death data using data analysis which effectively minimises the impact of All-Cause Mortality following COVID “vaccine rollout

23. Permitting and facilitating plans for a World Health Organisation (WHO) takeover of future Australian government pandemic health policy by unelected, unaccountable and unelected bureaucrats connected to the vaccine industry and apex predators of the World Economic Forum (WEF)

24. Maintaining total secrecy surrounding the contracted arrangements with vaccine manufacturers and spending hundreds of billions of dollars needlessly on unscientific and unsound COVID pandemic policies

25. Brutally suppressing peaceful demonstrations using rubber bullets and physical force never before witnessed in Australia

26. Proceeding to build pharmaceutical plants to produce “vaccines” using the mRNA platform without any long-term safety data and with the full knowledge these injections have produced the highest reported incidence of death and serious adverse events of any vaccine in history

27. Failure to explain or investigate the cause of the non-COVID unexpected Excess Deaths following the COVID “vaccine” rollouts (estimated at 30,000)

28. Failure to conduct a proper risk/benefit assessment of lockdowns, vaccine mandates or COVID “vaccination” OR to enquire why other countries had much fewer “cases” and death despite having much smaller health care budgets.

29. Failure of the TGA to report ongoing cases of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with the COVID “vaccines” as a matter of declared policy

30. Failure to properly assess the ongoing safety and efficacy of modified COVID “vaccines” in light of worldwide reports of serious adverse events and death

31. Failure to report hospital COVID vaccination status of COVID patients in ICU or dying with COVID

32. Failure to adequately explain 9 child deaths post vaccination reported to the Drug Adverse Event Notification (DAEN) Scheme and only declaring 14 deaths due to COVID “vaccines”

33. Failure to investigate and report on multiple international reports of problems of COVID “vaccine” quality control (high death rate following certain batches) and presence of toxic plasmid DNA contamination and endotoxin contamination

34. Failure to disclose to the public the vested interests and funding of so-called “health experts”, expert committees and institutions providing public advice (eg Doherty Institute, Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, Monash University etc)

35. The TGA falsely claimed there is no evidence the COVID “vaccines” might interfere with your own DNA or have intergenerational adverse effects.

36. The government knows and did not warn that the COVID “vaccines” do not stay at the site of injection but travel throughout the body and the mRNA in the injections produce Spike Protein which have been shown to be directly responsible for the observed heart attacks, stroke, neurological diseases etc.

37. The government made no distinction between the minimal to near zero risk of COVID-19 in the young vs the risk to the elderly and exposed millions of younger Australians to needless gene-based mRNA injections which may have longer term adverse effects

38. The Australian government divided society and demonised those who wisely chose not to receive the COVID injections by promoting the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” concept

39. Despite unprecedented numbers of the vaccine injured, compensation has been rare and minimal. Our government protects the vaccine manufacturers with full indemnity – amazing

40. The effect of the COVID injections on fertility and miscarriages have been widely reported worldwide yet our TGA has not raised any concern

41. Failure to admit mistakes and harm or to even investigate ways to improve future policies and strategies by conducting a Royal Commission.

Feel free to contribute to this list.

But there is a ray of hope…….a handful of Senators and Parliamentarians are standing up:

Senator Malcolm Roberts (One Nation)

Senator Gerard Rennick (Liberal)

Senator Ralph Babet (United Australia Party)

Senator Alex Antic (Liberal)

Senator Pauline Hanson (One Nation)

MP Russell Broadbent (Liberal)

NSW State MP John Ruddick (Libertarian)

We must support these magnificent parliamentarians who stand for freedom and truth.

THE UN IS POSED TO AGREE TO A POLITICAL DECLARATION WHICH WILL PERPETUATE THE CURRENT DISASTROUS PANDEMIC POLICIES

On 20 Sept. the UN is posed to pass a political declaration (13 pages) on pandemic preparedness and response which will underpin worldwide tyrannical control to force the use of masks, lockdowns and injections.

CLICK HERE to view a 5 min video on this proposal. Also go to ThePeoplesDeclaration.com Here is the People’s Declaration. Contact your parliamentarian to object.

HERE ARE THE REASONS TO VOTE “NO”…..CLICK HERE for 14 min video which is an excellent and fair summary.