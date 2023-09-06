Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Resistance Action Australia's avatar
Resistance Action Australia
Sep 6, 2023

Superb list. I would add one more: #42 The failure to withdraw these deadly experimental therapies from the market immediately and to cease all government funding for their promotion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
R S Owens's avatar
R S Owens
Sep 6, 2023Edited

Dear Phillip,

Very well written. However, I doubt that your detractors will be willing to publicly debate you.

Your list is damning enough but you could add:

42. Exempting Members of Parliament and their staff from vax refusal sanctions (including loss of employment) that, collectively, those Members of Parliament permitted to be imposed on tens of thousands (if not millions) of other workers who chose not to submit to the experimental gene therapy injections.

43. Exempting judges and their staff from vax refusal sanctions, while those judges and the courts they presided over effectively denied others the same exemptions THEY enjoyed, their human rights and natural justice. Those same judges and courts, knowingly, also facilitated government overreach by denying plaintiffs the right to subpoena cabinet papers of State and Federal Governments pertaining to the COVID-19 response and the contracts between the Federal Government and the suppliers of the COVID-19 gene therapy treatments.

NOT RISK MANAGEMENT

While legislation can't prevent incompetence, it is curious that no one has pointed out that, attempting to inoculate entire populations against a poorly understood disease with a poorly understood, improperly tested, experimental and novel gene therapy medication, was NEVER a risk management strategy. At best, poorly understood risks of infection were replaced with poorly understood risks of experimental treatment.

Increasingly though, it seems likely that what was incorrectly described and justified as COVID-19 "risk management" may have, in fact, COMPOUNDED the original risks due to natural COVID-19 infection.

By definition, a risk management strategy simply cannot do that - but INCOMPETENCE can.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture