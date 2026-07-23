One of the most important human rights case in the history of Australia is proceeding despite Queensland government desperate attempts to block this case from being heard.

I reproduce below the post of 22 July by Boom Finance and Economics which provides some background. The fundamental focus of the case, as I understand it, is squarely in relation to vaccine mandates while much of the recent government legal argument has turned toward religious freedom (perhaps because it is difficult or impossible to justify the vaccine “safe” claim on scientific terms).

I reproduce the entire BOOM post below:

BOOM Finance and Economics and CMN News

One Man in Australia Stands Against Tyrannical Government Power and Covid Vaccine Mandates – Religious Freedom/Objection at Stake – And the Right to Bodily Autonomy – “The New York Times has lost credibility” – Excess Deaths Eliminated in Australia –

July 22, 2026

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One Man in Australia Stands Against Tyrannical Government Power and Covid Vaccine Mandates – Religious Freedom/Objection at Stake – And the Right to Bodily Autonomy

Jayden Beale’s case against the State of Queensland Government is important. It seeks to assert Australian citizens Individual Human Rights as judgements in common law. That is far better than any Bill of Rights written by a committee of politicians.

At stake is the Right to Religious Freedom, the Right to Freedom of Bodily Autonomy, and the Right to be treated with dignity by all governments. NONE of these Rights are established in the Australian Constitution, any State Constitution, in Australian Federal/State Legislation or in Common Law judgements.

As reported in the Daily Declaration — Australia’s Largest Christian News Site

Quote: “The Queensland (State) government has failed for a sixth time to have a Christian’s religious freedom case against COVID-19 injection mandates thrown out of court, with a tribunal member describing part of the government’s argument as “difficult to understand”.

The applicant, Brisbane legal professional Jayden Beale, has spent almost four years fighting to bring his case to trial.

Member Wilson of the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) dismissed the government’s application on 17 June, rejecting its core argument that a Christian’s own reading of the Bible does not qualify as a protected religious belief.

The government had argued that Beale’s objection to the injection mandates was merely his “subjective interpretation” of Scripture. In response, Member Wilson wrote, “It is difficult to see how any individual reading of and adherence to the Bible can be other than subjective.”

In his statement of evidence filed with the tribunal, Beale cited 1 Corinthians 6:19-20as the basis for his objection: his body, he wrote, is “the temple of the Holy Ghost” and not the government’s to control.

As reported by The Daily Declaration in May, Crown Law, acting for the state, filed the strike-out application on 24 October last year. It argued that Beale’s position amounted to “his subjective interpretation [of] parts of the Bible that he relies upon to support his personal choice to avoid vaccination against COVID-19.”

That reading, Crown Law submitted, could not count as religious belief unless it followed a “particular standard or code of conduct” laid down by a specific church — a test it said his two supporting pastors’ statements failed to meet.

The case, first filed with the Queensland Human Rights Commission in December 2022, now proceeds toward a full trial.”

More — From Phil Mueller, Lutheran Pastor — “Speaking to The Daily Declaration, Mueller said the government’s argument against Beale struck at the heart of Christian belief.”

“Challenging a Christian’s right to order his life by Scripture, Mueller said, was “effectively attempting to make the government the authority over God, while in truth, according to God’s Word, the government itself is under God’s authority”.

“The government’s argument came straight out of pre-reformation church history, when the church organisation attempted to order every aspect of a person’s faith and life according to the church’s will,” he said, adding that the pre-reformation church had “kept the Bible from the common people by outlawing any translations of the Bible into the common languages of the people”.

“Beale said the government now “needs to prepare for trial, despite there being no indication of whether any experts from the medical profession are willing to defend government’s vaccine mandates.”

Much more in the full article —

https://dailydeclaration.org.au/2026/07/21/queenslands-case-against-bible-based-objection-to-covid-mandates-fails-to-convince-tribunal

The Jayden Beale Give Send Go page — Please Donate and Send on

Human Rights challenge against vaccine mandates

My name is Jayden Beale and I am a legal professional who is personally and privately running a landmark human rights case against the Queensland government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed on the general public in 2021 and 2022. These mandates required all citizens above the age of 16 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to be able to freely participate in public and social life. The mandates, for the first time in our history, coerced pharmaceutical products onto the general public – products which were still being tested in clinical trials and which did not prevent transmission of the targeted virus.

Read the Updates from Jayden …… here ……..

https://www.givesendgo.com/G6H11

NZ HERO BARRY YOUNG GOES TO COURT

As Liz Gunn (@LizGunnNZ) reports:

New Zealand hero, Barry Young, will be in Wellington District Court 28 July at 2:15pm to defend the people of world against the tyranny of the NZ Covid bureaucrats which have failed to take responsibility for thousands of deaths.

Mr. Young, a government employee, made a protected disclosure to Health New Zealand regarding highly credible and disturbing evidence of deaths being linked to the Covid “vaccines” early in the Covid so-called “pandemic”. This whistleblower is being punished for going public to sound the alarm.

After more than 5 years of evidence, we now know the Covid “vaccines” have been reported to be linked to hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of deaths worldwide. Despite calls to remove these injections from the market, these shots are still being administered.

ALTERNATE MESSAGING

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The information and personal opinions presented in this post is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my posts which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my posts and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.