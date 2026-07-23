Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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Diane's avatar
Diane
11hEdited

How dare the filthy government try to set itself up as the authority on interpretating God's word. Noone should be allowed to force another person to accept a medical procedure against their will.

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
2h

This whole scenario is ludicrous with vaccines...and the whole world being taken over by a profit-seeking industry. What ignorance exists in a Medical industry which promotes the injection of toxic matter directly into the bloodstream. The only thing, which belongs in the human bloodstream are nutrients from wholesome natural food. This nourishes every cell in the body. This promotes good health and a strong immune system. Man-made, lab-created substances injected into the bloodstream breakdown the glands and organs...damaging the human body and the brain.

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