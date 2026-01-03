The CDC NOW ADMITS EVIDENCE LINKS VACCINES TO AUTISM

NEWS FLASH: The U.S. CDC now admits that 29 prior studies that denied a link between childhood vaccines and autism were not evidence based and not valid. The CDC admits that 100 important clinical reports point to a link between childhood vaccines and autism.

and read in full the McCullough Foundation Report on autism and childhood vaccines which concluded in part: “Combination and early-timed routine childhood vaccination constitutes the most significant modifiable risk factor for autism spectrum disorder…”

The available evidence is now overwhelming to support the argument that the mRNA “vaccines” should be withdrawn.

DEMENTIA AND ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE LINKED TO ADULT VACCINES

Nicolas Hilscher’s Substack of 7 December reports: “The single largest and most rigorous study ever conducted on vaccines and dementia spanning 13.3 million UK adults has uncovered a deeply troubling pattern: those who received common adult vaccines faced a significantly higher risk of both dementia and Alzheimer’s disease “.

STATUS ON THE QUEENSLAND LEGAL CASE AGAINST VACCINE MANDATES

I am reliably advised that a comprehensive submission to QCAT to argue against the Queensland’s government application to dismiss the case after almost 3 years of litigation has been submitted to the court and a Decision by the court to proceed with the case is expected in February.

ARE YOU STILL RECEIVING THIS SUBSTACK WITHOUT REQUIRING BIOMETRIC ID?

Substack has voluntarily agreed to require biometric digital ID etc. This is a most regrettable and potentially catastrophic decision by Substack as many writers and users will migrate to alternative platforms. I have downloaded all subscriber email addresses to potentially use elsewhere. Alternate platforms I have considered require significant payments by the writers.

