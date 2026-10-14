Listen to this fabulous 18 minute speech in the New South Wales Parliament Upper House by Hon. John Ruddick MLC (Libertarian). It sets out a logical argument to reverse the 2017 government policy of forcing vaccination on toddlers.

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Hear his speech HERE.

As John Ruddick says, there is no credible evidence that these childhood vaccines produce overall better health outcomes but there is credible evidence they do not. Until this question is resolved by diligent research (which Big Pharmaceutical is resisting), the Precautionary Principle should apply and parents should be allowed to choose.

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