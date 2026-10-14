Listen to this fabulous 18 minute speech in the New South Wales Parliament Upper House by Hon. John Ruddick MLC (Libertarian). It sets out a logical argument to reverse the 2017 government policy of forcing vaccination on toddlers.
Hear his speech HERE.
As John Ruddick says, there is no credible evidence that these childhood vaccines produce overall better health outcomes but there is credible evidence they do not. Until this question is resolved by diligent research (which Big Pharmaceutical is resisting), the Precautionary Principle should apply and parents should be allowed to choose.
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I tried to watch the video but despite having watched many X linked posts previously, this one dirrected me to create a new account. I priceeded to do so until it became too intrusive. I do not supported such totalitarian sites, so deleted X from my phone.
It seems me X is far from being an open source platform, and has no place in any communications network.
If that won't work, this should do it: https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-wins-case-patent-dispute-with-pfizer-biontech-over-covid-shot-ft-reports-2024-05-17/
What is in a cDNA Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA vaccine:
Pfizer 158,000 vaccines Side Effects - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines side effects which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, presumably.
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Court-Ordered Pfizer Documents They Tried To Have Sealed For 55 years Show 1223 Deaths, 158,000 Adverse Events in 90 Days Post EUA Release - which turbo cancer for you - last 18 pages?
Plus Autism too according to Steve Kirsch's research