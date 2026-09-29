Dr. James P. Miller MD (former trauma surgeon) testifies in Washington DC regarding the misinformation and outright flies during COVID. Crimes against humanity.
View his brief testimony HERE.
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ALTERNATE MESSAGING
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Heads definitely need to roll around the world
You’ve got to wonder what it was that made decent human beings turn into absolute monsters who couldn’t give a toss about the rest of humanity. God help them when they are finally brought to justice.