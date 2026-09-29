Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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Sharon Purcell
Sep 29

Heads definitely need to roll around the world

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Di Park
Sep 29Edited

You’ve got to wonder what it was that made decent human beings turn into absolute monsters who couldn’t give a toss about the rest of humanity. God help them when they are finally brought to justice.

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