Our Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration and our so-called “health experts” say the COVID injections (they are not vaccines) are “safe and efficacious”. Most of those people are now retiring from their jobs and moving on or are very, very quiet. They all know this is a lie and they have contributed to the death and disability of hundreds of thousands of people.

They deny kids are being killed, people are dropping dead for no apparent reason and cardiologists cannot keep up with the demand to see patients with myocarditis which can be fatal and limits longevity.

Now, autopsy evidence provides compelling evidence that the COVID injections are associated with most of the post-injection deaths.

I note famous German pathologist Arne Bernhardt, who was one of the few pathologists in the world who conducted autopsies post-vaccination, mysteriously and recently died. Media reports are suspiciously silent. He also reported vax associated mortality in a high proportion of deaths. I also refer to a report by Schwab et al reporting similar findings. CLICK HERE TO VIEW.

Read Dr. Peter McCullough’s Substack on this paper. CLICK HERE to view. You can also read the full paper by CLICKING HERE. Big Pharma will try and have this paper blocked from full publication or have it withdrawn so if you wish to preserve this information I suggest you print it off and save it.

These mRNA injections must be withdrawn to prevent further loss of life. Claims that the COVID injections have saved more lives than those destroyed are not based on any credible evidence.