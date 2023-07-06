BOMBSHELL REPORT: 74% OF DEATHS POST-VAX DUE TO VAX
Systemic Review of 325 Autopsies Finds Convincing Evidence
Our Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration and our so-called “health experts” say the COVID injections (they are not vaccines) are “safe and efficacious”. Most of those people are now retiring from their jobs and moving on or are very, very quiet. They all know this is a lie and they have contributed to the death and disability of hundreds of thousands of people.
They deny kids are being killed, people are dropping dead for no apparent reason and cardiologists cannot keep up with the demand to see patients with myocarditis which can be fatal and limits longevity.
Now, autopsy evidence provides compelling evidence that the COVID injections are associated with most of the post-injection deaths.
I note famous German pathologist Arne Bernhardt, who was one of the few pathologists in the world who conducted autopsies post-vaccination, mysteriously and recently died. Media reports are suspiciously silent. He also reported vax associated mortality in a high proportion of deaths. I also refer to a report by Schwab et al reporting similar findings. CLICK HERE TO VIEW.
Read Dr. Peter McCullough’s Substack on this paper. CLICK HERE to view. You can also read the full paper by CLICKING HERE. Big Pharma will try and have this paper blocked from full publication or have it withdrawn so if you wish to preserve this information I suggest you print it off and save it.
These mRNA injections must be withdrawn to prevent further loss of life. Claims that the COVID injections have saved more lives than those destroyed are not based on any credible evidence.
Thanks for reading phillip.altman’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
"Most of those people are now retiring from their jobs and moving on or are very, very quiet. They all know this is a lie and they have contributed to the death and disability of hundreds of thousands of people." They may run but they can never hide. Retribution is coming for these monstrous cowards in this life or the next.
I did some work for a lovely older Greek guy regularly, seemingly fit and worked hard in his veggie garden.
Died of a heart attack in his sleep over a year ago - I thought it was suspicious as he was vaxed twice at least.
6 months later his sister rang me to do some work- although I had forgotten she was his sister till she reminded me.
She told me her brother had died when it jolted me to who she was talking about
“ he never felt right after the jab” she said
Two old mates from footy blokes in 50s dead from heart attacks, mates little sister blood clots - dead, wife’s friend stroke, another with heart problems, lady from tennis club Bell’s palsy, another shingles after jabs etc etc etc
And it goes on and on and many people keeping their injuries quiet either out of shame or embarrassment.
And at the top of the pyramid in all this is SCOTT MORRISON
He was the PM and he was the architect of the mandates despite the despotic state premiers acting as they did.