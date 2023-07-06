Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Missfit Infinitum
Jul 6, 2023

"Most of those people are now retiring from their jobs and moving on or are very, very quiet. They all know this is a lie and they have contributed to the death and disability of hundreds of thousands of people." They may run but they can never hide. Retribution is coming for these monstrous cowards in this life or the next.

Paul Della
Jul 6, 2023

I did some work for a lovely older Greek guy regularly, seemingly fit and worked hard in his veggie garden.

Died of a heart attack in his sleep over a year ago - I thought it was suspicious as he was vaxed twice at least.

6 months later his sister rang me to do some work- although I had forgotten she was his sister till she reminded me.

She told me her brother had died when it jolted me to who she was talking about

“ he never felt right after the jab” she said

Two old mates from footy blokes in 50s dead from heart attacks, mates little sister blood clots - dead, wife’s friend stroke, another with heart problems, lady from tennis club Bell’s palsy, another shingles after jabs etc etc etc

And it goes on and on and many people keeping their injuries quiet either out of shame or embarrassment.

And at the top of the pyramid in all this is SCOTT MORRISON

He was the PM and he was the architect of the mandates despite the despotic state premiers acting as they did.

