“Kansas is the first state of many who is suing Pfizer for misleading information given to Kansas consumers.

Pfizer marketed the vaccine was safe for pregnant - However, in 2016 they had possession of a study that showed more than 1/2 of the pregnant women who took the vax had an adverse event - more than 10% reported a miscarriage.

Safety relating to heart conditions like myocarditis and the CEO said they had not seen a single signal which was not true - They knew the vax cause myocarditis.

Pfizer said the vax protected against the variants but at the time data showed the vax was effective less than half the time.

About transmission - Pfizer urged Americans to get the vax indicating that getting the vax stopped the transmission of Covid - Pfizer later admitted that they never even studied transmission.

Pfizer also engaged in censorship attempts with social media.

Kansas is the first of 5 states to file lawsuits.”

THEY KNEW THE VIRUS WAS ENGINEERED AND CAME FROM THE WUHAN INSTITUTE OF VIROLOGY IN MARCH 2020

Evidence now shows it was known from the beginning that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was genetically engineered within the Wuhan Institute of Virology with the collaboration of US scientists including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Peter Daszak and Dr. Ralph Baric. Even the CIA admits now the virus came from the lab.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefed on the origin of the virus in March 2020!

They knew of the fraudulent claim published in the prestigious journal Nature by Andersen et al that the virus was of natural origin. They knew……even the German’s knew. Dr. Peter McCullough says it is “the greatest organized crime in history”.

CLICK HERE for the details in the John Leake Substack of 17 March.

We should all be as angry as hell. People died, people were permanently injured and disabled and it cost us trillions of dollars. People lost their right to work, families were torn apart and there was enormous mental anguish and stress. The mainstream media and social media cancelled anyone who even dared to suggest the virus came from a laboratory. No government official has apologised and the same people who lied now push for more censorship in the form of “disinformation and misinformation” legislation. Who will pay for all this?

BUT WAIT…THERE IS MORE….BIOLABS IN UKRAINE

CLICK HERE for yet another excellent Substack from John Leake (18 March).

Every time the words “conspiracy theorists” is used by the mainstream media….pay close attention….pay very close attention. Gain-of-Function research is alive and well and it is only a matter of time that a more deadly pandemic will be upon us.

TWO MORE AUSTRALIAN LOCAL COUNCILS MOVE TO CALL FOR ACTION OVER DNA CONTAMINATION IN THE mRNA “vaccines”

Momentum is building from the level of Local Councils to alert the population to the potential serious danger of DNA contamination in the Covid-19 mRNA “vaccines”. Rebekah Barnett in her Substack of 18 March (CLICK HERE provides the details.

All the while, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration, in the face of the worldwide evidence of fraud, corruption, cover up and massive injury, stands feckless and either unwilling or unable to do their job and protect us.

