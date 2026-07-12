Only a small handful of politicians are prepared to tell you the truth about the origin of the man-made virus that caused the COVID-19 “pandemic”. See my Substack of 10 August 2023 HERE.

More details are coming to light about the bioweapon/biodefense operations of viral laboratories around the world (estimated to number 120) engaged in dangerous GoF research to produce deadly pathogens nature itself has failed to produce. See Jon Fleetwood’s Substack of 10 July 2026 HERE which describes the operation of the US government’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Prophecy program.

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No biosecurity laboratory anywhere can guarantee that new man-made deadly pathogens will never escape. In fact, these laboratories, despite high level security measures, do leak from time to time. The Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 leak was just the latest leak that we know about.

Now that we know the true horrendous human and economic cost of such ill-advised, reckless and deadly research……why is GoF still going on? Why is there silence from the mainstream media?

ALTERNATE MESSAGING

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The information and personal opinions presented in this post is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my posts which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my posts and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.