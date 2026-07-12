BRACE YOURSELF FOR ANOTHER "PANDEMIC"
Ongoing Gain-of-Function (GoF) research guarantees it
Only a small handful of politicians are prepared to tell you the truth about the origin of the man-made virus that caused the COVID-19 “pandemic”. See my Substack of 10 August 2023 HERE.
More details are coming to light about the bioweapon/biodefense operations of viral laboratories around the world (estimated to number 120) engaged in dangerous GoF research to produce deadly pathogens nature itself has failed to produce. See Jon Fleetwood’s Substack of 10 July 2026 HERE which describes the operation of the US government’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Prophecy program.
No biosecurity laboratory anywhere can guarantee that new man-made deadly pathogens will never escape. In fact, these laboratories, despite high level security measures, do leak from time to time. The Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 leak was just the latest leak that we know about.
Now that we know the true horrendous human and economic cost of such ill-advised, reckless and deadly research……why is GoF still going on? Why is there silence from the mainstream media?
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ALTERNATE MESSAGING
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The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.
Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".
Top Cancer Geneticist Warns mRNA Shots PERMANENTLY Alter Human DNA
A shocking warning has been issued by Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, one of the nation’s leading cancer geneticists.
His lab’s deep sequencing of Covid mRNA vials uncovered DNA fragments that he says are now permanently integrating into human genomes.
The discovery raises urgent questions about what millions were really injected with, and why the public was never told.
CMNNews 3rd September 2025
Because of the way the SARS-CoV-2 virus binds to human cells, long COVID complications can develop almost anywhere, experts said — from the brain to the heart to the gastrointestinal system — causing upwards of more than 200 symptoms. Many of these symptoms can also be caused by other diseases and conditions, making diagnosis and treatment challenging.
Gene Therapy is not reversable, but now described as a forced medical treatment, which Biontech/Pfizer said "should have been licensed as a Gene Therapy Injection (2015)" and which "Targets the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes (2023)"
Dr Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated Law Professor who drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, provided an Affidavit that Covid-19 mRNA injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction.
Dr Boyle stated that the Covid-19 injections violate Biological Weapons 18 USC 175 and Weapons and Firearms 790.166 Fla. Stat (2023).
Albert Bourla said in a statement that Operation Warp Speed and the development of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna “is a profound public health achievement” that was achieved under the leadership of Trump during the president’s first term.
“This American leadership also delivered a new platform that may drive significant innovation in cancer research,” Bourla said. “Such an accomplishment would typically be worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, given its significant impact.”
Zachary Stieber Senior Reporter 9/3/2025 Epoch Times
Obvious Questions:
1) These vaccines are not mRNA and they never were, by US Supreme Court Law 2013 they are ModRNA DNA because they are patented.
2) To make the vaccines, Moderna first had to have the Covid-19 Neucloids virus to create them from, which Moderna did from before 2013.
3) Does a Gene Therapy modified, but previously Human, but now Trans Human, have any Legal Rights, as there does not seem to be any Laws in place relating to them.
4) If mRNA is the key to Heaven and universal to all "natural life forms" on this planet, what door does ModRNA DNA open at death?
5) What Legal Standing Does a genetically modified Trans Human (as above) owned by a biotechnology company or others, have, in a Human Court Of Law .
The CURE for CV was worse than the disease. it was set up and planned by people such as Fauci who had patented vaccines ready and waiting.. These labs should never have existed...paid for with American taxpayer monies that American taxpayers would never have supported. The government is out of control with its promotion of deadly bioweapons.