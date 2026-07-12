Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
1d

The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.

Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".

Top Cancer Geneticist Warns mRNA Shots PERMANENTLY Alter Human DNA

A shocking warning has been issued by Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, one of the nation’s leading cancer geneticists.

His lab’s deep sequencing of Covid mRNA vials uncovered DNA fragments that he says are now permanently integrating into human genomes.

The discovery raises urgent questions about what millions were really injected with, and why the public was never told.

CMNNews 3rd September 2025

Because of the way the SARS-CoV-2 virus binds to human cells, long COVID complications can develop almost anywhere, experts said — from the brain to the heart to the gastrointestinal system — causing upwards of more than 200 symptoms. Many of these symptoms can also be caused by other diseases and conditions, making diagnosis and treatment challenging.

Gene Therapy is not reversable, but now described as a forced medical treatment, which Biontech/Pfizer said "should have been licensed as a Gene Therapy Injection (2015)" and which "Targets the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes (2023)"

Dr Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated Law Professor who drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, provided an Affidavit that Covid-19 mRNA injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Dr Boyle stated that the Covid-19 injections violate Biological Weapons 18 USC 175 and Weapons and Firearms 790.166 Fla. Stat (2023).

Albert Bourla said in a statement that Operation Warp Speed and the development of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna “is a profound public health achievement” that was achieved under the leadership of Trump during the president’s first term.

“This American leadership also delivered a new platform that may drive significant innovation in cancer research,” Bourla said. “Such an accomplishment would typically be worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, given its significant impact.”

Zachary Stieber Senior Reporter 9/3/2025 Epoch Times

Obvious Questions:

1) These vaccines are not mRNA and they never were, by US Supreme Court Law 2013 they are ModRNA DNA because they are patented.

2) To make the vaccines, Moderna first had to have the Covid-19 Neucloids virus to create them from, which Moderna did from before 2013.

3) Does a Gene Therapy modified, but previously Human, but now Trans Human, have any Legal Rights, as there does not seem to be any Laws in place relating to them.

4) If mRNA is the key to Heaven and universal to all "natural life forms" on this planet, what door does ModRNA DNA open at death?

5) What Legal Standing Does a genetically modified Trans Human (as above) owned by a biotechnology company or others, have, in a Human Court Of Law .

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
1d

The CURE for CV was worse than the disease. it was set up and planned by people such as Fauci who had patented vaccines ready and waiting.. These labs should never have existed...paid for with American taxpayer monies that American taxpayers would never have supported. The government is out of control with its promotion of deadly bioweapons.

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