Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike's avatar
Mike
3h

The TGA is a totally corrupted entity sponsored by pHarma. AHPRA is the same secretive structure base.

Reply
Share
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
3h

In April 2025, a paper landed in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine that should have triggered emergency congressional hearings, front-page headlines and a complete re-evaluation of every public health decision made since late 2020. Instead, it was memory-holed with the efficiency we’ve all come to expect.

Okoro, Ikoba and colleagues did something almost too obvious to be radical: they simply compared covid-19 deaths in the pre-vaccine period against the vaccination period – using the WHO’s own data – and asked what happened.

Here’s what happened:

Africa: 43.3% increase in covid deaths with vaccination.

Eastern Mediterranean: 350.9% increase.

South-East Asia: 403.7% increase.

Europe: 496.5% increase.

Americas: 705.9% increase.

Western Pacific: 1,275.0% increase.

Let that sit for a moment. The Western Pacific region – Australia, Japan, South Korea, countries with advanced healthcare systems and very high vaccination uptake – saw covid deaths multiply by nearly 13-fold after the vaccines were deployed.

The study’s authors call this finding “paradoxical,” which is polite academic-speak for “the exact opposite of what we were promised.”

The regions with the lowest vaccination rates – Africa at 3.8% of global cumulative deaths pre-vaccines, the Western Pacific at 1.5% – were essentially untouched by covid mortality before the shots arrived. Meanwhile, the Americas and Europe, with their aggressive vaccination campaigns, accounted for over 70% of global covid deaths despite their high vaccination coverage.

This isn’t a paradox. It’s a pattern. And patterns demand explanations.

The Rancourt Numbers: 17 Million and Counting

Denis Rancourt, a former physics professor at the University of Ottawa, has produced what is arguably the most comprehensive excess mortality analysis of the covid period. His team’s 2024 paper examined all-cause mortality in 125 countries across six continents – roughly 35% of the global population – with weekly or monthly resolution spanning years before and during the declared pandemic.

The Expose 30 June 2026

Reply
Share
3 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture