Despite repeated Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) claims, we now know the experimental gene-based Covid-19 “vaccines” were not safe and effective. The massive amount of world-wide data generated clearly supports the withdrawal of these injections but the deception continues with some people rolling up for their 10th shot!

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I have repeated my opinion many times……the TGA has failed in its mission to ensure only safe and effective drugs are permitted to be marketed in Australia.

Now, One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts has finally done what no other politician in Australia has done…..he has called for the termination of the TGA as we know it.

Listen to his X post of 26 June (1:39 min) HERE.

In my opinion, Senator Roberts is absolutely correct. There is no independent oversight of the TGA and conflicts of interest abound within so-called “expert” advisory groups linked to Big Pharma. The all-important Australian post-marketing adverse event reporting system (DAEN) has failed to follow up reports of deaths and serious injury and adverse events following Covid vaccination. I’ve detailed this many times in my Substacks.

Only a handful of current and past politicians have raised the problems with the Covid shots/policy and/or the TGA itself. Namely, past Federal Members of Parliament including Craig Kelly, Russell Broadbent, Gerard Rennick, George Christensen and current Senators Pauline Hanson, Alex Antic and Malcolm Roberts. Bless them all! They appear to be the only ones that really care about your welfare.

The Australian Government has publicly declared in response to ongoing litigation and claims of personal harm due to the Covid “vaccines” that they have “no duty of care”.

What is needed is independent oversight of any drug regulator and the adverse drug reporting system. It makes no sense having the same people who approve drugs to monitor the ongoing safety reports following the release of new drugs. In the case of the Covid-19 “vaccines” the Drug Adverse Event Notification (DAEN) system only admits to 14 deaths while more than a thousand deaths following the shots have been reported and few of these thousand deaths have been properly followed up to determine if the shots caused the deaths.

The same situation persists in the US where 39,000 deaths have been reported following the Covid shots (including about 9,000 within 1-3 days post injection) yet the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has failed to properly investigate if the shots caused the deaths in the vast majority of cases by using an altered computer algorithm which minimises detection of a potential cause-effect relationship (see my previous posts featuring investigations of US Senator Ron Johnson).

What we need is oversight by people who are not conflicted or compromised by commercial interests. This is the only way Australians can gain some degree of protection from drugs where their risks outweigh the benefits.

5 Min excerpt from Canberra Presentation 28 May 2026

ALTERNATE MESSAGING

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The information and personal opinions presented in this post is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my posts which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my posts and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.