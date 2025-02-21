RECALL COVID VACCINES - US IDAHO STATE SENATE

Admissions of misinformation and disinformation are coming thick and fast.

Dr. Paul Offit (US CDC) now states natural immunity should not have been ignored. Dr. Deborah Brix (ex-Whitehouse Senior Advisor on Coronaviruses under President Trump now states the “vaccines” did not stop infection or transmission – there was no science to support these claims. Dr. Fauci says there was no science to support masking or social distancing. Many US States are investigating Fauci for possible criminal acts. It is all falling apart……at last. But as I write this, some doctors are still being prosecuted for telling the truth by health regulators who have no idea of what is going on.

Share

Listen to Dr. Peter McCullough make a 2 min appeal to the US Idaho State Senate. CLICK HERE (2 min).

COUNTY IN US WASHINGTON STATE TO PASS RESOLUTION AGAINST THE COVID “VACCINES”

Again, Dr. McCullough was among the presenters to provide evidence to withdraw the COVID “vaccines” from use. CLICK HERE for the Nicolas Hulscher Substack of 20 Feb.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS BY AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT RUSSELL BROADBENT

CLICK HERE for Mr. Broadbent’s 5 min speech to Parliament.

The Hon. Russell Broadbent stands in Parliament to thank many in the fight for Covid justice. In part…..

“Today I rise to pay my respect to and honour a remarkable group of Australians who have been unwavering in their support for and have sustained me in my fight to protect our freedoms, especially our fundamental rights to bodily autonomy and freedom of speech. While I know there's always a risk in naming individuals, I cannot possibly list everyone who's played a part. I want to acknowledge the extraordinary commitment, tenacity and courage of the following people. These are the people who have consistently stood for truth and justice, no matter the personal or professional costs—medical professionals like doctors Julie Sladden, Chris Neil, Duncan Syme, Jeyanthi Kundahasan, Melissa McCann, Phil Altman, Judy Wilyman, David Bell and Kara Thomas; professors Ian Brighthope, Gigi Foster and Kylie O'Brien; lawyers Katie Ashby-Koppens, Julian Gillespie and Tony Nikolic; journalists Rebekah Barnett, Maryanne DeMassi and Elizabeth Hart; and, of course, former Qantas pilot Graham Hood, former paramedic John Larter and firefighter Josh Hawkes, who, despite being terminated from their jobs due to COVID mandates, have turned their adversity into a powerful force for truth and justice. A special mention goes to Katie Ashby-Koppens, who, as part of a small but determined team at the Aligned Council of Australia, a peak group representing over 1.8 million Australians, led the charge against the chilling and Orwellian mis- and disinformation bill, a bill that would have legalised state sanctioned surveillance and censorship.”

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.