Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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HeliTramp's avatar
HeliTramp
8d

“You know how everyone believes vaccines saved us from deadly diseases? That’s backwards. Deaths from diseases like measles, whooping cough, and scarlet fever had already dropped by 95% before vaccines were invented. What really saved lives was boring stuff—clean water, flush toilets, better food, and decent housing.

Here’s what happened: vaccines showed up after diseases were already beaten, like a firefighter arriving after the rain put out the fire, then claimed credit for saving the building. The real kicker? The “father of vaccination,” Edward Jenner, tested on his gardener’s kid with no scientific method whatsoever, and Louis Pasteur—the supposed hero of vaccines—was caught faking his data when researchers examined his private notebooks a century later.

Now we’ve got 1 in 36 kids with autism compared to 1 in 10,000 in 1970, right after the vaccine schedule exploded from 8 shots to over 70. The government knows vaccines cause injuries—they’ve paid out billions in a special vaccine court you’re not supposed to know about—but vaccine makers can’t be sued thanks to a 1986 law. They have zero incentive to make vaccines safer. We eliminated diseases through sanitation and nutrition, not needles, but there’s no profit in telling people to eat better and wash their hands”. Dr McCullough and John Leakes latest book written after a deep dive into the outrageous fraud of the ‘vaccines’ industry business model. One only needs the courage to lift the veil of criminality.

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Deb Robinson's avatar
Deb Robinson
8d

I am so grateful to the three of you for continuing to hold these authorities to account. I held out throughout the coercion from the Andrews Government, the rest of my family didn’t. I am still so angry for them although they won’t listen to you yet. You are truly heroic to me and I thank God for your tireless efforts. Also the 28th is my birthday which makes your forum extra special.

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