COVID JABS AND CANCER

Links between Covid Jabs and Cancer can no longer be denied – Professor Angus Dalgleish

A large population-based retrospective cohort study from South Korea, involving over 8.4 million adults from 2021 to 2023, which assessed the cancer risks within one year after COVID-19 vaccination and found that vaccinated individuals had a 27 per cent higher overall risk of developing cancer compared to those unvaccinated. Significant increases were noted for lung, prostate, thyroid, gastric, colorectal, and breast cancers.

A long-term population-wide cohort study in Pescara province (Italy) which analysed nearly 300,000 residents over 30 months (June 2021 to December 2023) and investigated the relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and cancer hospitalisations and found that vaccination was associated with a 23 per cent increased risk of cancer hospitalisation after receiving one or more doses. While statistically significant increases in risk were observed for breast cancer (+54 per cent), bladder cancer (+62 per cent), and colorectal cancer (+35 per cent) after at least one dose.

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/causal-links-between-covid-jabs-and-cancer-are-starting-to-look-irrefutable/

Professor Angus Dalgleish

Professor Dalgleish was elected a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences in 2001 and is also a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians the Royal College of Pathologists and a Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians. His citation on election to FMedSci reads:

Professor Angus Dalgleish is Professor of Oncology at St Georges Hospital Medical School London. He has made seminal observations relating to the virology of HIV. In particular he identified CD4 as a major receptive for HIV in humans, produced the first report of a link between Slim Disease in Africa and HIV infection.

WHAT ARE THE RUBBERY WHITE “CLOTS”, “CALAMARI” BEING FOUND IN DEAD BODIES BY EMBALMERS?

Breaking Research Decodes the Mystery of “The Rubbery White Clots”

A landmark trilogy of scientific studies, just published on the preprints.org server, has for the first time comprehensively characterised the anomalous intravascular casts (AICs) commonly reported by embalmers worldwide as strange, rubbery white clots.

Key Findings of the Trilogy:

1. Paper 1: Morphology & Histology – Established that AICs are not ordinary clots. They are elastic, lumen-conforming, branched structures that form under active blood flow (shown by partial “Lines of Zahn”), yet are strikingly devoid of intact red blood cells and platelets. Their rubber-like consistency and cohesive strength are incompatible with known pre- and post-mortem changes.

2. Paper 2: Elemental Analysis – Revealed the clots have a bizarre chemical fingerprint. They are depleted in sulphur (a key marker of protein) and enriched in phosphorus, a composition impossible for a normal, protein-dominant fibrin clot. This indicates a hybrid organic-inorganic matrix, not a simple blood clot.

3. Paper 3: Proteomic Analysis – Solved the protein puzzle. While the clots do contain fibrinogen, the building block of normal clots, the chains are in a very abnormal ratio (~1:7:3 for α:β:γ chains vs. the normal 1:1:1). Critically, they are almost completely lacking in plasminogen (the enzyme required to break down clots), explaining their stubborn persistence. The protein profile also shows signs of inflammatory and immune system involvement as well as red cell destruction.

Senior Researcher Dr Bruce Rapley states, “This is not just a big blood clot. This is a fundamentally different architecture. The profound deficiency in plasminogen is like building a structure impervious to future demolition – it’s designed to persist. The elemental data confirms it’s not just protein; it’s a hybrid material our bodies are forced to make but not equipped to clear.”

This holds a significant health implication. The researchers note that the formation of such persistent, obstructing material in blood vessels, particularly if in the microvasculature, will lead to chronic oxygen lack, organ damage, pain, exhaustion, and cascades of inflammatory pathology.

The study concludes that AICs “provide a mechanistically coherent explanation for persistent vascular obstruction, impaired tissue perfusion, inflammation, and a broad spectrum of acute and chronic organ dysfunction.”

The research, significantly funded by New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS) and conducted by New Zealand-based researchers Drs Bruce Rapley and Matt Shelton, provides definitive analysis that these structures are a previously unrecognised and abnormal form of intravascular clotting.



Since 2021, global reports from embalmers and some clinicians have described the retrieval of long, elastic, white fibrous structures from blood vessels, distinct from ordinary post-mortem clots.



“NZDSOS has been at the forefront of raising concerns about these anomalous findings.

This new three-part study using international labs on three continents describes their structure, elemental composition and protein makeup, concluding they represent a novel and persistent pathological entity”, said Dr Shelton.

https://nzdsos.com/2026/02/04/breaking-research-decodes-the-mystery-of-the-rubbery-white-clots/

Paper 1 (Morphology):

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202601.1846/v1

Paper 2 (Elemental Analysis):

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202601.2149/v1

Paper 3 (Proteomics):

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202601.2319/v1

Exploring the potential link between mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations and cancer

A case report with a review of haematopoietic malignancies with insights into pathogenic mechanisms

Given the expanding use of mRNA technology, thorough preclinical safety assessments, including integration studies, are urgently needed to ensure vaccine safety and public health. The carcinogenic risk associated with these technologies, which has long been known within the gene therapy field, represents an area of research that cannot be ignored, given the fundamental principle of medicine “primum non nocere” (first, do no harm).

https://www.oncotarget.com/article/28827/text/

3/11 VIRAL TAKEOVER – A NEW BOOK – STUNNING DETAIL

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared a global pandemic and our world changed forever.

“This masterful treatise by science journalist Sonia Elijah… is five years in the writing and includes a level of documentation that will amaze you. The result is a book for the ages…”

—Jeffrey Tucker, Brownstone Institute

“One cannot talk about democracy and freedom in the Western world without talking about the glaring democratic deficit that exists in the form of unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats, scientists, lobbyists and social media organizations. Sonia Elijah’s excellent book takes a deep dive into how these actors can quickly come together in ‘lockstep’ by showing how they weaponized COVID-19 as a pretext to achieve their goals.”— Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D., journalist

In 3/11 Viral Takeover, I deliver a forensic, evidence-based examination of the COVID-19 response that reshaped society. Drawing on thousands of pages of FOIA documents, leaked emails, scientific papers, whistleblower interviews, and my exclusive reporting, I expose the coordinated narrative that justified unprecedented lockdowns, flawed testing protocols, rushed vaccine authorizations, and widespread censorship.

My investigation begins with the early suppression of alternative views and the influential papers that locked in the natural-origin story amid growing lab-related concerns. I reveal how unelected scientists and pharma-linked philanthropies took control of policy, while a single deeply flawed model drove global lockdowns in lockstep, inflicting catastrophic harms through school closures, care-home neglect, and suppressed ethics.

I uncover the unvalidated PCR protocol, never intended for diagnosis, that became the multi-billion-dollar engine perpetuating lockdowns, alongside scandals like the California-based startup Innova’s £4 billion VIP lane for “not fit for purpose” Chinese-made rapid lateral flow tests.

The book traces mRNA technology’s Warp-Speed rise despite longstanding toxicity hurdles, the blacklisting of treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, leaked EMA emails exposing manufacturing flaws and political pressure, undisclosed DNA sequences in vaccines, regulators’ early awareness of harms, and deep dives into Pfizer’s clinical trial data and post-authorization adverse event reports.

Beyond the shots themselves, 3/11 Viral Takeover documents the machinery of censorship that silenced injured voices and inconvenient science, the biodefense-industrial complex fueling digital authoritarianism, and the repurposing of COVID-era controls into permanent biosecurity frameworks.

This book stands as my live indictment of a turning point still unfolding. Backed by rigorous documentation and a comprehensive timeline of facts, it challenges the official narrative and demands accountability.

If you’ve questioned the “follow the science” mantra, sought suppressed truths about COVID origins, vaccine technology, lockdown harms, or the erosion of freedoms, this uncensored deep dive is essential reading.

Persecution of Nelson Doctor Caroline Wheeler Over Covid Ivermectin Rx – A David vs Goliath Story

To paint this as a simple case of a lone doctor against state medicine is tempting, but it is far more profound. It is a local skirmish in a much larger war – a war that is being fought for the heart of medicine, and perhaps, as psychiatrist Charles Eisenstein suggests, for the very soul of humanity.

https://nzdsos.com/2026/02/19/battle-soul-of-medicine-yashu-vs-goliath/

Vaccine-Induced Viral Reactivation and Autism Spectrum Disorder:

A Review, Hypothesis, and Implications

Abstract: Understanding the origins of autism spectrum disorder is imperative given its increasing prevalence and significant global impact. This review examines existing research on the role of viral infections in the etiology of autism and scrutinizes emerging data on post-vaccination viral reactivation. It introduces a novel hypothesis that vaccines may inadvertently reactivate latent viral infections, triggering the onset or exacerbation of autism. Through a comprehensive literature review across multiple medical databases, this review analyzed studies, case reports, and observational research focusing on viral infections, post-vaccination viral reactivation, and autism. This search yielded 13 studies implicating viral infections and viral encephalitis as potential causal factors in the development of autism spectrum disorder. Moreover, 17 studies were identified, suggesting an association of viral reactivation following vaccination. This connection raises important questions about the role of vaccines in the onset of autism. The findings advocate for continued vigilance in vaccine safety research, particularly concerning neurodevelopmental disorders.

https://journalofindependentmedicine.org/articles/v01n04a05/

The Killing of Informed Consent

This article summarises a number of important topics, along with the relevant evidentiary documents, all converging on an important conclusion: criminal fraud has occurred in the mass covid vaccination imperative, and it is prosecutable. We would go further and say that the constructive fraud deception has led to immense suffering, death and disability which deserves its own prosecution. Just who is responsible varies in each of the victimised countries, but here in New Zealand there is plenty of public domain proof of knowledge of harms by officials, but they pushed on regardless.

https://nzdsos.com/2026/02/18/the-killing-of-informed-consent/

My Covid Story: A Lived Account of Lockdowns, Mandates, and the Human Cost in New Zealand

https://nzdsos.com/2026/02/11/my-covid-story-a-lived-account-of-lockdowns-mandates-and-the-human-cost-in-new-zealand/

Rapid Cancers – especially in young doctors – Dr John Campbell

COMING AUSTRALIAN EVENT — THE VACCINATION CONVERSATION 2026

HOW TO ATTEND – The Australian Event

https://www.ticketebo.com.au/hear-our-voice/the-vaccination-conversation

My Farewell to Medical Ethics — Dr Clare Craig

The mountain of evidence over weight-loss drug damage

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-mountain-of-evidence-over-weight-loss-drug-damage/

The New Normal—Health Services Are Forming an Alliance With Big Pharma and Big Tobacco

https://hatchardreport.com/health-services-are-forming-an-alliance-with-big-pharma-and-big-tobacco/

The Fourth Big Lie

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-fourth-big-lie-of-vaccinology/

The Fifth Big Lie

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-fifth-big-lie-of-vaccinology/

Why the Manufacturing and the Regulatory Guidance of mRNA Vaccines Matters

https://brownstone.org/articles/why-the-manufacturing-and-the-regulatory-guidance-of-mrna-vaccines-matters/

WHO’s New Pandemic Approach: Expediency over Evidence?

https://brownstone.org/articles/whos-new-pandemic-approach-expediency-over-evidence/

BOOM has developed a loyal readership which includes many of the world's most senior economists, central bankers, fund managers and academics.

