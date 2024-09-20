Rebekah Barnett’s Substack of 17 Sept. CLICK HEREreported on the first independent testing of Australian vials of COVID-19 “vaccine” which showed dangerous levels of synthetic plasmid DNA (which contains about 7,000 nucleoside base pairs) contamination between 7 – 145 times the allowable safety limits. Synthetic plasmid DNA is used in the manufacturing process to produce the mRNA on an industrial scale by fermentation of Escherichia coli bacteria but should always be separated from the mRNA product and removed as completely as possible due to its inherent well acknowledged toxicity.

The full Canadian report (Dr. David J. Speicher, Dept of Patholbiology, University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada - 9 Sept.) of the independent testing for the contaminating DNA is provided below for the record.

Dna Speicher Report

The enormous health impact implications of this contamination cannot be overestimated because synthetic DNA can potentially enter the cell nucleus and integrate into your body’s DNA permanently and could even be passed on to future generations. Credible in-vitro evidence exists to support this possibility. Of special concern is the well known monkey Simian Virus (SV40) genetic sequence used in the synthetic DNA (which, shockingly, was not originally disclosed to drug regulators prior to Provisional Approval and release) which, experts say, could impact a well-known tumor-suppressor gene (gene p53) and thus increase the risk of cancers. The SV40 promoter is used as a tool to allow synthetic plasmid DNA to be delivered to the genetic machinery of cells more effectively but many have warned for some time about the dangers of SV40. Maybe this was why the use of SV40 was not originally disclosed by the manufacturers?

The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), despite having in its possession any credible evidence to the contrary, continues to deny there is any safety risk. The job of the TGA is not to dismiss out of hand potentially serious safety issues but to investigate claims of safety problems. This irresponsible advice concerning DNA contamination parallels the original reckless advice when the TGA said the “vaccines” were “safe and effective”. Prior to COVID it was against the law to claim a therapeutic agent of any type was “safe”. The TGA had to specifically amend the advertising guidelines to permit them to claim the “vaccines” were safe without any qualification. They should have known better.

If there is no safety risk, then why are there international drug regulatory safety limits for an upper limit of contaminating DNA? Why are these limits not being observed by the drug regulators? Why are the drug regulators NOT doing their job to routinely test lots of COVID-19 “vaccines” for contaminating plasmid DNA? If the drug regulators have indeed determined the level of plasmid DNA in the shots, what were the numerical assay results (and don’t just tell us “pass”). Have “safe limits” for contaminating DNA been raised arbitrarily without scientific justification? If the Australian shots have contaminating DNA above the safe limits that have been set….then why are these products not being recalled?

