Despite claims by our Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) that it was unlikely that the Covid “vaccines” posed a genetic risk (based on reckless hope, not data), evidence is now accumulating to suggest the Covid shots can change your DNA permanently and lead to cancer.

Kevin McKernan colon cancer biopsy work shows proof that cancer causing SV40 promotor sequences (found in the plasmid DNA contaminating the “vaccines”) deliberately added to Pfizer’s “vaccine” are replicating within cancer tumours. CLICK HERE for the 2nd Smartest Guy in the World Substack of 7 Dec. 2024.

The Hon Russell Broadbent (Australian Federal Member of Parliament) has written to the Prime Minister of Australia twice raising concern of potential DNA contamination in the shots. The Australian TGA responded and has denied there is any risk based on a laboratory assay used by the TGA that many experts and Moderna itself say is inappropriate to use to assay for DNA contamination. Kevin McKernan has specifically replied to the TGA to let them know why their assay method in inappropriate to measure DNA contamination and why their method grossly underestimates the DNA contamination.

The concern about the oncogenic potential of the Covid “vaccines” is not theoretical. Real world evidence of a rise in cancers, often referred to as “turbo cancers” due to their unusual aggressiveness and lethality, has been described some some of the world’s most experienced cancer specialists. CLICK HERE for my Substack of 25 Nov. concerning Prof. Angus Dalgleish and CLICK HERE for a warning by surgeon Dr. James Royal from my Substack of 2 Nov. 2024.

The TGA modus operandi is to hide behind obscure “expert advice” which is undefined, incomplete and anonymous to avoid accountability. To add insult to injury, the Australian government has claimed in the ongoing class action vaccine injury case in the Federal Court of Australia that the government has “no duty of care” for vaccine injuries. CLICK HERE for Alison Bevege’s Substack of 3 Dec. 2024.

Despite the lack of therapeutic efficacy and the potential for enormous harm, more than 1 million American babies (5.4% of American infants/toddlers aged 0-4) have recently been injected with the latest Covid-19 booster shots. CLICK HERE for the Nicolas Hulscher Substack of 2 April.

Calls for the complete withdrawal of the Covid “vaccines continue to fall on deaf ears of the US FDA, our TGA and other drug regulators around the world. There are high hopes that the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr, will call for evidence and an investigation into the facts. An encouraging sign is that Dr. Peter Marks, FDA top vaccine regulator and Covid vaccine advocate, has now resigned rather than be sacked by Kennedy.

