I waited anxiously to hear what President Trump and his high-level health advisors were going to say at the Press Announcement today.

Share

I must admit…..What was said took me by surprise.

In response to the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) epidemic affecting 1 in 31 American children, a number of initiatives were announced. While Trump mentioned hyper-vaccination in passing, the focus appeared to be on the use of the analgesic acetaminophen (Tradenames include Tylenol in the US and Panadol in Australia) in pregnancy. Furthermore, some emphasis was given to a promising drug treatment – leucovorin for cerebral folate deficiency which has been associated with autism.

So, we are being led to think that the use of a problem drug might be fixed by another drug ……… a strategy which is appealing to Big Pharma.

I'm not buying it....this appears to be a "limited hangout". Definition: a "limited hangout" refers to a strategy often used in politics or public relations where a small, controlled amount of truthful or partially truthful information is released under the illusion of transparency to distract from a larger more damaging issue. Not equivalent to a "red-herring" strategy where an irrelevant issue is introduced to divert attention.

See John Leake’s (McCullough Foundation) Substack of 23 Sept. where he detects a sniff of “red-herring”. CLICK HERE

Dr. Robert Malone, who I respect, also weighed in on the announcement in his Substack of today as well summarising the announcement but devoid of critical comment. CLICK HERE

Here are a few facts to keep in mind:

No vaccine has ever been tested against a true placebo to determine safety with a high degree of confidence. There is evidence that vaccines are linked to autism.

Vaccines have (and still do) contain recognised toxic adjuvents such as mercury and aluminium

Vaccines are often administered at very young age where the potential for harm is at its greatest and the benefits are minimal or absent (eg. hepatitis vaccine)

The number of vaccines administered as constantly increased since the mid-1980s when autism began to increase in incidence to today where it is an epidemic

The cause and mechanism of autism is not well understood.

We have been lied to repeatedly over the last 5 years about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines. We now know these injections did not prevent infection, did not prevent transmission, did not keep those injected out of hospital with serious COVID-19, did not save millions of lives as claimed and caused more adverse effects and death than all other vaccines combined since 1990. Are we being lied to again about childhood vaccines and autism?

Until there is a credible, independent and large-scale population wide well-designed epidemiological study comparing children vaccinated vs those unvaccinated covering many years with a logical definition and diagnostic criteria of autism, it would be unwise to jump to any conclusions about the major causes of this epidemic.

The great majority of politicians on both sides receive Big Pharma support money. No industry contributes more to sway opinion in politics, the media, research institutions and academia than Big Pharma. So, is this announcement just a political compromise opening the door to a research effort to determine the major cause of autism?

This is an important question that must be answered in a methodical, transparent, unbiased and credible way. Let’s hope this happens.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.