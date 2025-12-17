Thanks to both the Labor and Liberal Parties, the first step of total population control has started.

I wish to alert all my readers that it has been reported to me that your access to Substack may now be conditional on age and ID verification by facial recognition and other means.

One of my subscribers and Substack publishers has reported he has received the following message in relation to the Online Safety Act ………..

I intend to keep issuing Substacks.

If you notice that you are not receiving my Substacks it may be because of an issue relating to the Online Safety Act and non-compliance to this invasive legislation which ultimately will be used as an excuse to control what you see and how you communicate on the internet.

We are living in treacherous times. Our civil liberties are being attacked under the guise of “keeping us safe”. Don’t fall for it.

