Well done to Senator Alex Antic for grilling Adjunct Prof. John Skerritt (ex-head TGA). Listen to the slippery response from Skerritt. CLICK HERE credit @andoindisguise (2 min.)

The way the system works is the heavily conflicted Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA – which receives 95% funding from Big Pharma) is the sole arbitrator of declaring if a drug causes an adverse event. The people who are responsible for making this evaluation are not identified and the details of the evaluation is not transparent. If the TGA does not follow up any serious adverse event or death, then they can say there is no evidence to support a causal effect. This is very convenient. It is intentional and planned plausible deniability in my opinion.

It has now been revealed by US Secretary of Human Health & Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr, that none of the vaccines on the market has ever been trialled against a placebo to determine precisely the adverse events caused by the injection. This is a bombshell. By definition it follows that no vaccine has ever been proven to be “safe” and it appears vaccines may be doing more harm than good across the board. A seismic shift in vaccine thinking is coming as data emerges. I suspect people will be very angry when the truth is revealed. What if we have been fooled right back to the polio vaccine in the 1950s?

The dangers of Covid-19 “vaccines” are now well established but continue to be denied by our TGA and other drug regulators but the situation is now starting to change.

According to RFKJr, see the Hulscher Substack of 24 April CLICK HERE :

“The two largest COVID-19 vaccine safety studies ever conducted, involving 99 million (Faksova et al) and 85 million people (Raheleh et al), confirm RFK Jr.’s concerns, documenting significantly increased risks of serious adverse events following vaccination, including:

1. Myocarditis (+510% after second dose) 2. Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (+278% after first dose) 3. Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis (+223% after first dose) 4. Guillain-Barré Syndrome (+149% after first dose) 5. Heart Attack (+286% after second dose) 6. Stroke (+240% after first dose) 7. Coronary Artery Disease (+244% after second dose) 8. Cardiac Arrhythmia (+199% after first dose)”

Words fail me. It is hard to believe our once trusted “health experts” can continue with this charade when children are needlessly dying.

If you have a doctor paediatrician who is wilfully blind to the carnage, maybe it is time to question the quality of medical advice you are getting.

