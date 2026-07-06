Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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pcwFreedom's avatar
pcwFreedom
7dEdited

each and every day they ( the Allapathetic system and their apparatchiks ( Gov etc) ) disgust me more and more. How many vaccines do we need for a heathy life?? NONE!!!!!

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Christine Thompson's avatar
Christine Thompson
7d

What we need is a massive class action as nothing else seems to work that doesn't affect the ones in power (running the show)'s back pockets... follow the money 🤑💰

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