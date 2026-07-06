According to various Australian government No Jab No Play/Pay policies currently in force, parents are punished by preventing young children from attending childcare and important Family Tax Benefit support benefits are withheld if young children are not fully compliant with coercive vaccine schedules. This is placing enormous financial stress on families as they choose between home schooling and loss of income OR having their child injected with a vaccine that has not been credibly proven to be “safe” and the possibility of subsequent serious adverse effects. This is outrageous.

It is the parent’s right to be fully informed of the risks and benefits of vaccination and to be able, without coercion, to make medical decisions they believe are in the best interest of their child.

It has now been shown in the largest study of vaccinated vs unvaccinated children involving 20,000 kids that unvaccinated kids have statistically fewer chronic ailments across the board including autism, asthma, autoimmune disease, neurodevelopment disorders etc. See my Substack of 25 Sept 2025 CLICK HERE.

LET’S TAKE A CASE STUDY - VAXELIS

VAXELIS is a combination vaccine sold in Australia and was added to the NATIONAL IMMUNISATION PROGRAM SCHEDULE https://www.health.gov.au/topics/immunisation/when-to-get-vaccinated/national-immunisation-program-schedule?language=en

on 1 July 2023 for use in children at 2, 4 and 6 months of age. It replaces multiple individual vaccine shots. It also can be used for catch up vaccination for children under 10.

The 0.5mL monodose suspension contains:

≥20 IU Diphtheria toxoid

≥40 IU Tetanus toxoid

20 µg Pertussis toxoid (PT)

20 µg Filamentous Haemagglutinin (FHA)

3 µg Pertactin (PRN)

5 µg Fimbriae types 2 and 3 (FIM)

10 µg Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg)

40 D-antigen units Inactivated Poliovirus Type 1 (Mahoney)

8 D-antigen units Inactivated Poliovirus Type 2 (MEF-1)

32 D-antigen units Inactivated Poliovirus Type 3 (Saukett)

3 µg Haemophilus influenzae type b polysaccharide (Polyribosylribitol Phosphate)

50 µg Haemophilus influenzae type b polysaccharide (conjugated to meningococcal protein)

Also contains traces of:

glutaraldehyde

formaldehyde

polymyxin B

neomycin

streptomycin

bovine serum albumin

dibasic and monobasic sodium phosphate

You need to know that every therapeutic agent (ie every drug including all vaccines) must be Approved (or Provisionally Approved) by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration prior to marketing.

As part of this approval process, a document called Product Information (or sometimes referred to as the Package Insert in the US) must be formally assessed for accuracy and approved. The Product Information for VAXELIS is below.

Vaxelis Product Information Pdf 491KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Now, most parents would never see the VAXELIS PRODUCT INFORMATION and most doctors would never even read it despite the fact that it is the moral, ethical and professional obligation of doctors to be well acquainted with the Product Information for ANY drug they prescribe.

You will note in the attached VAXELIS Product Information a tiny black triangle in the upper left-hand corner of the first of 14 pages of detailed Product information. I reproduce this in a screen shot below. I bet your doctor has no idea what this Black Triangle actually means. Why don’t you test your GP next time you see him/her if they know. Let me know in the comments.

This tiny Black Triangle has IMPORTANT meaning……It means that the safety of the product has not been satisfactorily defined and established and doctors and other health professionals have the obligation to report any adverse event linked to the use of the product. This is because the clinical trials used to get approval to market the vaccine involve relatively limited numbers of children observed over relatively short times and (in all cases I know of) the product has not been compared to true placebo to establish absolute safety.

The whole concept is that doctors should not make any premature judgement as to whether or not the product CAUSED the adverse event because they are not in a position to do so. It is only when all potential adverse events are collected and analysed after widespread use of product can an informed assessment be made regarding whether or not the product actually caused the adverse event or whether the adverse event just occurred by chance.

You doctor probably is totally unaware of this obligation and probably does not have the time to report any potential adverse event reported to them. This is why I have been saying the adverse event reporting system is broken and needs urgent revision. This is why the government can say the vaccines are “safe”…….if there are only a fraction of the real number of adverse events/deaths reported, health authorities use this to make misleading claims regarding safety.

Listen (1 min) what one US doctor says about VAXELIS using approved wording in the US Package Insert (you may need to use Chrome browser and not Safari). HERE

A colleague of mine, Dr. Judy Wilyman, has been beating this drum for many years - long before I was aware of intrinsic dangers of vaccines and the lack of any credible risk/benefit data needed to support any “safe” claim made by governments. She is a strong advocate of removing every trace of NO JAB NO PLAY/PAY from Australia. See her Substack of 5 July HERE.

We must STOP No Jab No Play/Pay.

ALTERNATE MESSAGING

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DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this post is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my posts which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my posts and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.