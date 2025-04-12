It defies belief that, despite the accumulative damning evidence that the Covid “vaccines” have caused massive numbers of death and serious injury, an Australian Federal Court has denied justice to victims injured by the experimental gene-based Covid “vaccines”.

The Australian Government is hiding behind indemnity of senior bureaucrats and the refusal to provide full and relevant data on the true extent of the incidence of adverse events linked to the shots.

See Alison Bevege Substack of 19 April. CLICK HERE

…..and my previous interview (Feb. 18 2024) with Conor Briggs on Balmoral Beach, Sydney. CLICK HERE

Dr. Melissa McCann, a Queensland GP, has heroically been leading the fight (at great personal cost) for the vaccine injured in the Federal Court but observers now are beginning to realise that justice may never come to thousands of injured Australians.

In December, the Government’s lawyers the Federal Government and its officials had no duty of care to the vaccine injured and therefore the injured have no reasonable prospect of winning the case.

The Government has suspended the totally inadequate vaccine compensation scheme and appears to lack any will to critically evaluate more than 1,000 reported deaths linked to the Covid vaccines.

The blame is bipartisan – both Liberal and Labor governments should share responsibility for the ongoing concealment, deception and suppression of facts regarding the lack of safety of the Covid shots and the mainstream news media continues to be incurious.

COMPELLING EVIDENCE OF HEART ATTACK, STROKE AND BRAIN CLOTS

A meta-analysis of 15 clinical studies and 11 controlled observational studies totalling 85,000,000 individuals found COVID jabs increase heart attack by 286% and stroke by 240%.

Nicolas Hulscher Substack of 8 April 2025 and The study titled, COVID-19 Vaccination and Cardiovascular Events: A Systematic Review and Bayesian Multivariate Meta-Analysis of Preventive Benefits and Risks, was just published in the International Journal of Preventative Medicine (just click on the above red link).

Another peer-reviewed study showed that Covid-19 “vaccines” pose a 1120x great risk of brain clots and strokes than flu vaccines. This data was extracted from the US CDC’s own VAERS adverse drug reaction database.

See the Michael Nevradakis article of 7 Nov. 2024. CLICK HERE

ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF GOVERNMENT CONCEALMENT?

As it happens, the Australian Queensland State Government has a very good system to record all hospital admissions, outpatient experience, adverse drug reactions and costs in great detail. This platform was employed to set up QoVAX (Queensland COVID-19 Vaccination Safety and Efficacy Trial). “A population-based study of COVID-19 vaccine safety and effectiveness, providing a resource for studies to understand how the immune system responds to the COVID-19 vaccines, and what factors might affect vaccine response.” This statewide study was designed to “better understand the short, medium and long-term impacts of COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines in Queensland.”

The Queensland government said: “The study is open to Queensland adults who have received two or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the last dose received one to three months ago.”

“Given this has been the largest coordinated vaccination program both in Queensland and across the world – we want to record and evaluate the immune response and vaccine experience of Queenslanders aged 18 years and over.”

CLICK HERE for the Government QoVAX website.

How wonderful is that? At last, the potential for an unbiased and critical analysis of the safety and efficacy of the COVID “vaccines” which has been badly lacking worldwide.

But wait……….

Read the QoVax letter sent to all study participants 19 March 2025 below. It says in part:

“QoVAX-SET study will be archived for the specified time-period as

required by law however, it will not be accessed or used for any future purpose.”

81904 Participant Letter 85.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

It looks like the Government does not want to know the awful facts. No public analysis will be done…..the public, who paid for the study, will not get the results. It looks like the Government knows the truth. We need to demand this data.

The Government cover-up continues……….what a disgrace. Watch this space. I’m sure this is not the end of the story. We must hold the Government to account.

