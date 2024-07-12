Now that we are more than 4 years down the COVID-19 track and we know the virus was man-made, the COVID-19 “vaccines” were not “safe and effective” and many hundreds of thousands or even millions have died needlessly…..who do we blame?

According to the U.S. Heritage Foundation and former CDC Director (2018-2021) Dr. Robert Redfield, we should blame China’s Chinese Communist Party. CLICK HERE to view a one hour Heritage Commission presentation “China & the Covid-19 Pandemic” which, according to Dorothy Li of the Epoch Times (11 July 2024) suggests:

“The report, by a nonpartisan commission convened by The Heritage Foundation, doesn’t rule out the possibility of other governments, institutions, and individuals having played roles in the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it finds that the CCP has been in “a league uniquely of its own in its active and aggressive opposition to honesty, transparency, and accountability regarding the virus and its spread.”

Share

How convenient to blame tens of millions of Excess Deaths and $18 trillion worth of economic damage in the US alone on China.

There is enough blame to spread around.

What about blaming governments which continue to be involved in gain-of-function research like the US and even Australia which will guarantee the emergence of another pandemic in the future like COVID-19 or even worse?

What about blaming those academics in the US and Australia who participated in the cover-up of the origin of the virus?

What about blaming drug companies who hid alarming safety signals in the Covid “vaccines” in clinical trials?

What about blaming drug regulators who have been covering up the true incidence of adverse events and death following Covid injections?

What about blaming bureaucrats who promoted “no-jab-no-pay” which caused millions of children to be injected with experimental gene therapy which they did not need causing death and serious injury to many?

What about blaming the Chief Health Officers who had nothing more than a child-like understanding of the dangers of the Covid “vaccines” and promoted them using scare tactics on the media?

What about blaming the main stream news media who continually cover-up the true damage caused by the “vaccines” and demonised anybody who advocated early and (now known) effective treatment of COVID-19?

What about blaming the industry shills who have sold their soul to promote the mRNA shots even though they are the most dangerous “vaccines” ever produced?

What about blaming the investors who have pushed for WHO world control and forced vaccination?

What about blaming the politicians who claimed that COVID-19 was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”?

What about blaming governments who have censored free speech and spread misinformation and disinformation about the Covid shots?

What about blaming drug regulators who did not do their job in assessing the safety of the Covid “vaccines” (and still are not doing their job) in revealing the true risk/benefit analysis of the Covid shots and prevent the true incidence of serious adverse reactions to be revealed?

What about blaming government data analysts (eg the Australian Bureau of Statistics) for changing the method of calculating Excess Deaths so as to cover-up the true incidence of mortality caused in relation to the shots?

What about blaming companies and institutions who brainlessly continue to enforce mandatory Covid vaccinations, despite what we now know, as a condition of employment which will undoubtedly do harm?

What about blaming the CDC for the poor advice about ignoring natural immunity and failing to investigate the lack of utility of masks and social distancing?

What about blaming the brainless and often unqualified regulators of health care professionals (including doctors, nurses and pharmacists) who suspended or cancelled professional credentials and/or the ability to work because they wanted to fully inform or treat COVID patients with established therapeutics now known to be effective.

What about blaming iconic medical journals which repeated withdrew and/or suppressed important safety information about the Covid injections and removed publications which did not support the safety of the mRNA technology?

It is easy to lay the blame at the CCP and to avoid deeper, ongoing wrongdoing by people who have given themselves awards for the Covid cover-up.

There have been no apologies, little to no compensation, no changing course and nobody has been held to account. Nobody. It is nauseating.

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.