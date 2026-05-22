Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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Warren Klein
May 22

At my dentists yesterday, the hygienist and staff assistant mentioned they were still upset that one of their dentists had retired ill about a year ago, 50 year old, totally unexpected. I last saw him in late 2021, he happily told me he had been jabbed. I could have related that jab conversation to them but chose not to as I realised all the staff there are jabbed. My most recent agnotology experience! Happens fairly often.

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grahamlyons
May 22

I like it. Other terms that spring to mind whenever I ponder the bizarre phenomenon of Convid1984 include:

Menticide: the intentional systematic undermining or destruction of a person's conscious mind, will or mental independence. Agnotology could be regarded as a subset of this, as could brainwashing, deception and mind control, although these work on the subconscious as well.

Democide: the intentional murder of any person or population by their government.

Kakistocracy: government by the least suitable or competent citizens of a state.

And why limit ourselves to single words?:

"Government health authorities": Harma shills.

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