COVID "AGNOTOLOGY"
a new word for your vocabulary
Agnotology - “is the study of ignorance - specifically, the deliberate, culturally induced, or wilful production and maintenance of ignorance, doubt, or confusion” en.wikipedia.org
Agnotology is not simply the absence of knowledge…….no, no, no.
It is ignorance which is deliberately created through misinformation, disinformation, misleading scientific data, suppression of information or strategic doubt spreading (eg claims of “conspiracy theory”).
This word nails the whole COVID sham. There was (and still is) suppression of scientific data and information. The misinformation and disinformation included the false claims that the Covid experimental gene based shots were “safe and effective”; the injections prevented infection; the shots stayed in the arm and did not distribute everywhere in the body; children and adolescents were at risk of serious Covid infection; the toxic mRNA in the shots would not linger in the body; there was no effective treatment of COVID-19; natural immunity did not matter etc etc.
I still meet people in their 60s, 70s and 80s who are still getting the shots and are going downhill fast. Some up to 10! But do you think they would ever link their rapid decline in health to the experimental shots. Absolutely not………Covid agnotology.
The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration still claim only 14 deaths due to the Covid shots when over 1,000 deaths have been reported following the injections to the TGA. Given the likely under reporting factor of around 50x, this translates to 50,000 deaths. For most reports, the TGA either don’t diligently follow up on the reports (even those which occur the same day of injection) or dismiss them out of hand so the government has plausible deniability. Very convenient.
Agnotology………how apt is that word?
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At my dentists yesterday, the hygienist and staff assistant mentioned they were still upset that one of their dentists had retired ill about a year ago, 50 year old, totally unexpected. I last saw him in late 2021, he happily told me he had been jabbed. I could have related that jab conversation to them but chose not to as I realised all the staff there are jabbed. My most recent agnotology experience! Happens fairly often.
I like it. Other terms that spring to mind whenever I ponder the bizarre phenomenon of Convid1984 include:
Menticide: the intentional systematic undermining or destruction of a person's conscious mind, will or mental independence. Agnotology could be regarded as a subset of this, as could brainwashing, deception and mind control, although these work on the subconscious as well.
Democide: the intentional murder of any person or population by their government.
Kakistocracy: government by the least suitable or competent citizens of a state.
And why limit ourselves to single words?:
"Government health authorities": Harma shills.