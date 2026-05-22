Agnotology - “is the study of ignorance - specifically, the deliberate, culturally induced, or wilful production and maintenance of ignorance, doubt, or confusion” en.wikipedia.org

Agnotology is not simply the absence of knowledge…….no, no, no.

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It is ignorance which is deliberately created through misinformation, disinformation, misleading scientific data, suppression of information or strategic doubt spreading (eg claims of “conspiracy theory”).

This word nails the whole COVID sham. There was (and still is) suppression of scientific data and information. The misinformation and disinformation included the false claims that the Covid experimental gene based shots were “safe and effective”; the injections prevented infection; the shots stayed in the arm and did not distribute everywhere in the body; children and adolescents were at risk of serious Covid infection; the toxic mRNA in the shots would not linger in the body; there was no effective treatment of COVID-19; natural immunity did not matter etc etc.

I still meet people in their 60s, 70s and 80s who are still getting the shots and are going downhill fast. Some up to 10! But do you think they would ever link their rapid decline in health to the experimental shots. Absolutely not………Covid agnotology.

The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration still claim only 14 deaths due to the Covid shots when over 1,000 deaths have been reported following the injections to the TGA. Given the likely under reporting factor of around 50x, this translates to 50,000 deaths. For most reports, the TGA either don’t diligently follow up on the reports (even those which occur the same day of injection) or dismiss them out of hand so the government has plausible deniability. Very convenient.

Agnotology………how apt is that word?

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