We were tricked……..”Covid deaths” were inflated while Covid injection adverse reactions were minimised. Shame on them.

If you have been reading my Substacks, you would know that it looks like the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration have been trying desperately to keep the serious adverse drug reaction reports (including death) to an absolute minimum. To this day the TGA will not admit to a single child death due to the Covid injections.

Covid adverse reactions and death events can be minimised easily by making it difficult to report, deleting or downplaying reports for minor omissions, lack of government follow up for serious adverse events, miscoding serious adverse reactions, use of inappropriate or vague descriptors (eg. “death following immunisation”) or simply making it known that too many doctor reports of adverse reactions may be seen as opposing the government narrative of “safety and efficacy” for which there will be professional conduct interrogations and possibly consequences.

However, another trick has been used in the “pandemic”. That trick involved the inflation of “Covid death” numbers.

This was rather easy to do. A positive PCR tests was used to define and count “cases”but the PCR tests were not diagnostic for COVID-19 disease as we all know. This test was cranked up and amplified to such as extent that even a single viral particle might show a positive test for COVID and a high percentage of positive individuals would never even show symptoms or be able to transmit the “infection”. It was a meaningless test. But given the fact that many patients died in hospital WITH a COVID positive test, and not specifically DUE to Covid, it was possible to declare such deaths as “COVID-19 deaths”.

In fact, the WHO instructed doctors to inflate the Covid death numbers using a coding system to report “Covid deaths”.

Of all the lies told during the Covid “pandemic”, the gold medal whopper lie was the number of “Covid deaths”. This number was inflated on purpose to instil fear into the population.

Daily press conferences with “health experts” kept tally of the number of Covid cases, numbers in hospital, numbers in intensive care and the number of “Covid deaths” using scoreboard tactics to scare the pants off people. It worked…..in the end there were motorcyclists whizzing around wearing masks! In fact, they still do!

“In Australia, from 3 January 2020 to 8:20am CEST, 19 July 2023, there have been 11,527,289 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 22,200 deaths, reported to WHO” (covid19.who.int). Really? Maybe the number of actual yearly deaths DUE to Covid were in the range of the numbers we see in a very severe flu season?

The World Health Organisation has told governments to code deaths even if the virus was not identified in an autopsy and even if it was not medically correct.

The document, titled: “INTERNATIONAL GUIDELINES FOR CERTIFICATION AND CLASSIFICATION (CODING) OF COVID-19 AS CAUSE OF DEATH Based on ICD International Statistical Classification of Diseases” shows that the WHO was purposely inflating COVID death numbers in order to promote the COVID injections and spread fear.

Dr. Robert Malone revealed these details in his Substack. CLICK HERE to view.

DON’T BLAME IT ALL ON FAUCI

There were many players in the pandemic conspiracy. One of the key proponents was Dr. (Sir) Jeremy Farrar.

Jeremy Farrar, the chief liar who orchestrated the early cover-up of the lab origin for SARS-CoV-2. He was also in-part responsible for overdosing hydroxychloroquin in 2500 COVID patients in UK clinical trials designed to discredit this useful and alternative therapy. He is now the WHO’s Chief Scientist.

Whitney Webb, the amazing investigative journalist (there are not many remaining), unpacked the sordid history of Farrar. CLICK HERE to view his links to the Wellcome Trust and the WEF.

Watch this space…..he will re-emerge to inflict more disastrous policies in future pandemics.