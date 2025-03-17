Previously I published a Substack entitled “SURGE IN HEART ATTACK FOLLOWING COVID VAX” CLICK HERE on 27 February.

I also issued a Substack supporting the claim that at least 120,000 Australians have myocarditis (clinical or subclinical) and there are probably 550,000 Australians with heart damage post-Covid vaccination. See my Substack of 31 July 2023 - CLICK HERE.

Now, an important paper from Japan has just been published which provides evidence that the Covid jabs cause micro-scarring of the heart tissue which can lead to heart abnormal rhythms (arrhythmias) and sudden death. See the paper below.

Under the current ruthless censorship operating in the medical literature, authors must be extremely careful not to directly claim that the Covid vaccine caused deaths otherwise they would not get their paper published. Read between the lines!

The drug regulators and health bureaucrats who promoted the Covid “vaccine” experimental gene therapies have deliberately avoided autopsies of people who died unexpectedly following the Covid jabs. They don’t want to know the cause because they already know.

My Substack of 6 July 2023 (CLICK HERE) tells the story. In the largest survey of published individual autopsies, 74% of unexpected post-Covid jab deaths were found to be due to the jab. This should have been more than sufficient evidence to mount a large government sponsored prospective study of the people dying unexpectedly post-jab. But it is highly probable that if such a study was done, it would show just how dangerous the Covid jabs have been.

DISCLAIMER:

