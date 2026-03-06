Listen to Dr. Paul Oosterhuis, Michael Gray Griffith and myself discuss the damage done by the Covid jabs.

I contend this has been the greatest cover up in history and I present data to support this view. You don’t need to look far…….it is all in the number of reports of death following the jab.

The main stream news media continues to look away. Nothing like this has ever been seen before.

CLICK HERE to view our discussion (about 1 hr excluding intro and excellent ballad at the end which you must listen to).

Click on the Ticketebo QR code or go to the following link to book your seat.

https://www.ticketebo.com.au/hear-our-voice/the-vaccination-conversation

Also, an essential read by Michael Gray Griffith……a real road warrior!

