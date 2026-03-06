Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

I cannot understand on any human level why there have not been global protests about the Covid jabs and the resulting deaths, when you consider the incontrovertible truth which has been researchable from day one.

The whole damned insane world got down on one knee for a drunken, violent law-breaker—under the influence of drugs and with a lifestyle-compromised health—the night he was arrested and subsequently died. Yet not one peep from the paid protesters about literally millions upon millions who have died or been severely injured following the Covid jab.

Why is that?

I think there is far more to it than a silently complicit media keeping the truth from the public.

Because if people like you, Michael Gray Griffiths, and people like myself—along with countless others—had the courage to step outside the narrative and begin researching the whole Covid story very early on, discovering that things did not add up, then a deeper question emerges.

What happened to the rest of humanity?

Why are they still not waking up?

If the evidence was there to be found for those willing to look, then the silence of the majority cannot simply be explained by ignorance. Information was available. Data existed. Doctors spoke out. Scientists raised alarms. Yet the great mass of humanity either refused to look—or looked away.

And that leads to an uncomfortable question.

Is there any truth to the idea that some form of mass psychological conditioning was deployed on a global scale?

Something akin to the old MK-Ultra style experiments in behavioural manipulation, but applied through modern tools—24-hour media cycles, algorithmic censorship, social pressure, and fear amplification.

I ask this question seriously, because those who woke up early do not belong to any obvious demographic group.

They come from everywhere.

From the homeless “derro” on the street corner warning strangers that something was terribly wrong, to Great Aunt Mabel serving scones while quietly telling the younger generation that no good ever comes from governments demanding blind obedience.

And then there were the highly educated voices—people like Dr Peter McCullough and many others—who risked their reputations to question the narrative, alongside independent thinkers, writers, and artists who sensed instinctively that something about the entire spectacle did not ring true.

The awakened were not defined by education level, wealth, class, or profession.

They were defined by something else entirely.

Perhaps it was courage.

Perhaps it was instinct.

Perhaps it was simply the refusal to surrender one's capacity to ask questions.

Because that, more than anything, seemed to be what the moment demanded of humanity: not blind obedience, but discernment.

Yet instead of debate we saw censorship.

Instead of inquiry we saw ridicule.

Instead of science we saw slogans.

“Safe and effective” became less a scientific claim and more a kind of secular liturgy repeated endlessly until questioning it became socially forbidden.

And still the silence continues.

That, to me, is the most disturbing part of all.

History shows that societies can be frightened, manipulated, and misled—but eventually truth has a way of surfacing and people demand accountability.

So the question remains:

When that reckoning finally comes, will the world admit what happened?

Or will it continue pretending that nothing ever went wrong?

Great conversation with three great guys.

