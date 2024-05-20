An important conference on COVID was held at Sydney Library involving many Australian experts on April 2 2024.
If you did not have the opportunity to attend, conference presentations have been compiled by a dedicated team to enable as many people as possible to access the information.
I was honoured to be part of COVID REVISITED.
The conference papers are here attached.
Thanks for reading phillip.altman’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
DISCLAIMER:
The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.
MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.
Albo has boasted he recieved a call of congratulations from Klaus Schloss of the world evil forum re 666ID BILL MY BIBLE PROPHECY TEACHERS TAUGHT ME WELL IN THE OLD TIME BAPTIST CHURCH THEY KNEW CHRISTAND HIS WORD NEARLY ALL THE PROPHECIES HAVE BEEN fulfilled Yeshua is returning WE NEED HIM
Thanks Philip, will digest this when I get a chance, that’s a terrific panel of contributors. It is just so indicative of this new age of “misinformation” that an event or forum such as this will be ignored by the media, and hence 99% of the voters, and a government complex desperately hoping that the events of 2020 to 2023 will just disappear under a cloud of censorship and narrative drift.