An important conference on COVID was held at Sydney Library involving many Australian experts on April 2 2024.

Share

If you did not have the opportunity to attend, conference presentations have been compiled by a dedicated team to enable as many people as possible to access the information.

I was honoured to be part of COVID REVISITED.

The conference papers are here attached.

Covid Revisited Report 16052024 (final) 7.88MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.