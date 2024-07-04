We are just beginning to understand how incompetent, uneducated and foolish some of our so-called “health experts” really are. They can sit right along side a world class health economic analyst (Prof. Gigi Foster of the University of New South Wales) who has written a book on the social and economic damage caused by the pandemic policies…..and they will not learn a single thing.

We now know Lord Fauci, who basically has been controlling and directing much of pharmaceutical research in the US and elsewhere and was mainly responsible for the failed Covid pandemic policies (this mandatory vaccination, masking, injecting children and pregnant women and everyone else with unsafe gene-based products, lockdowns and masking) and who was central to the construction of the SARS-CoV-2 virus using dangerous gain-of-function techniques, has admitted before a US Senate Committee that there was little science behind his advice to the world.

We now know that Dr. Paul Kelly, Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, made outrageous predictions of 150,000 Australian Covid death in an attempt to create fear to drive people to be injected with experimental gene-based “vaccines”.

We now know that Covid-19 cannot be caught from pizza boxes or footballs at weekend football matches (remember the South Australian Chief Health Officer) there was no “pandemic of the unvaccinated” and the Covid “vaccines” were definitely not “safe” as repeated over and over by highly paid, puffed up so-called “health experts”.

Now that the truth is coming out, it is my opinion that the strategy by these incompetent individuals has changed so as to defend the indefensible. We are now being “gaslit”. “Gaslighting”, as it has become known following a movie based on this theme in the 1940s, is a form of psychological abuse where a seemingly credible person stridently causes someone to question their own sanity, lability to reason or even to question one’s own experiences or facts causing them to feel confused, anxious or unable to trust their own judgement.

We have all seen the damage done by the Covid “vaccines”….the unexpected deaths and high incidence of cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, autoimmune disease, turbo cancers, huge numbers of people with blood clots, overwhelmed Emergency Departments in hospitals and exhausted ambulance drivers trying to cope with a spike in call outs. But we are now being asked not to believe your lying eyes.

The Channel 7 TV (Sydney, Australia) panel discussion entitled “After Covid” involving two so-called “health experts” involving Prof. Robert Booy and Prof. Sanjaya Senanayake is, in my opinion, an exercise in gaslighting at its very worst because it is costing lives.

The lies, misinformation and disinformation was so blatant that this program has been criticised internationally. CLICK HERE to view.

In my opinion, these two “experts” made fools of themselves by spreading misinformation and will now be seen as industry shills devoid of any credibility.

ANOTHER INTERVIEW WITH GRAHAM HOOD AND JOHN LARTER

Clubgrubbery.com.au

CLICK HERE to view.

3 July 2024 with Graham Hood and John Larter (1 hr 5 min)

