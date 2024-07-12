When the world’s leading vaccinology expert, Dr. Stanley Plotkin (often referred to as the Godfather of vaccinology), openly and finally admits in one of the world’s iconic medical journals that vaccines are poorly studied for safety and efficacy…...be careful to watch what follows.

You will find Plotkin’s paper below:

In my opinion, this is an example of a “limited hangout”.

Definition of Limited Hangout: A term that originated from the Intelligence community and is a propaganda tool. A limited hangout is the deliberate revelation of some information (eg. about malfeasance) to try to confuse and/or prevent discovery of other information.

Here is a snippet from the Plotkin paper:

“Postauthorization studies are needed to fully characterize the safety profile of a new vaccine, since prelicensure clinical trials have limited sample sizes, follow-up durations, and population heterogeneity. It is critical to examine adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) that have not been detected in clinical trials, to ascertain whether they are causally or coincidentally related to vaccination. When they are caused by vaccines (vaccine adverse reactions), the risk attributable to vaccination and the biologic mechanism must be ascertained.”

Most of the paper is an ass-covering exercise. Inadequate (read “public”) funding has been blamed.

We were constantly told over and over again by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration, the US FDA, Dr. Fauci, Australia’s Chief Medical Officer and State Chief Health Officers and various so-called “health experts” that the Covid “vaccines” were “safe and effective”. That was a lie.

We were told these injections were well researched and the serious adverse events were very rare. That was a lie.

In fact, everything we were told about the Covid injections was a lie.

With the Covid pandemic and focus on vaccine safety and efficacy, it is becoming more widely known that vaccines are the most poorly researched class of therapeutic agents (drugs). Vaccines are not “safe”. Vaccine companies, because they are shielded from litigation on the basis of immunity from prosecution, do not feel the need to spend adequate time or money proving or researching safety and efficacy like all other drugs. The trials to bring vaccines to market are inadequate in terms of adverse event follow up, long term safety and efficacy. All this (except mention of immunity from litigation) was mentioned by Plotkin but here is the sting in the tail……..he puts this down to lack of funding!

Lack of funding!!!!!!! You must be kidding me. Vaccine companies are reaping rivers of gold by spending little on research and safety studies and getting to market quicker than other drugs on the basis of claimed public safety. The US CDC and National Institute of Health employ many thousands of scientists and have budgets in the tens of billions of dollars yet have mounted no serious attempt at answering important questions such as the relationship between autism or SIDS to childhood vaccination. Drug companies also refuse to allocate serious funds or mount well designed serious trials to establish long-term safety of vaccines. It is not about a lack of funding…..it is about a lack of will of both drug companies and the drug regulators to do their job to keep the public safe.

What an incredible team! I personally worked with Katie Ashby-Koppens to lodge a very lengthy Expert Report in relation to the danger of Covid vaccination to children aged 5-11 to the New Zealand High Court. We lost. But now it is widely understood that the serious adverse effects of the injections far outweigh any perceived benefit - we were right.

In March of this year, journalist Rebekah Barnett offered a detailed commentary on evidence demonstrating that DNA contamination in Covid injections does transfer across to human cells;

"Regulators and fact checkers claim that plasmid DNA contamination in the mRNA Covid vaccines can't change your genomic DNA, but new evidence suggests that it actually can.

The fact checkers assert that DNA contamination poses no risk to your genomic DNA because your body will naturally destroy any contaminant DNA before it even gets into the cells.

Even if the contaminant DNA could get into cells, there's no way it can enter the cell nucleus, where genomic integration events occur, they say.

And even if the contaminant DNA could enter the nucleus, which it can't, it still couldn't genomically integrate unless specific enzymes are present, they say.

However, results from independent lab testing conducted on ovarian cancer cell lines show that contaminant DNA from Pfizer's Covid vaccine not only crossed into the cells, but that it survived multiple cell divisions. This is suggestive that the contaminant DNA is able to transfect (enter) the cell nucleus, and that it integrated with the human cell DNA."

The full article can be read here.

Dr. Jessica Rose has been a tireless investigator of the adverse events associated with the Covid shots from the beginning. Her contribution to the debate is legendary.

