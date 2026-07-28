Some of the world’s best evidence showing the Covid “vaccines” killed people (perhaps many millions worldwide) was uncovered by expert data analyst Mr. Barry Young in New Zealand.

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Working as a key Covid data analyst during the “pandemic” for the NZ health authorities, he was shocked to realise the Covid jab data he was analysing was showing (in one instance) that even a single multidose 6-shot vile of vaccine could result in the death of all those injected with the vial contents. The chances of this not being due to the vaccine was zero statistically. There were many other instances of clusters of deaths post-injection in small communities or clinics which suggested an obvious cause-effect relationship between the vaccine administration and death occurring soon after. This is the exact type of situation where this observation needs to be reported immediately followed closely a full investigation.

Barry Young claims he did the right thing and brought this observation to the attention of the health authorities in NZ under Whistleblower Protected Disclosure provisions of NZ law. Rather than investigating the obvious and alarming possibility that the Covid vaccine was killing people, the authorities jailed Mr. Young and now he is on trial for his disclosures. Mr. Young is defending himself due to the high costs and making his life as difficult as possible. Governments often use legal warfare as punishment.

You can see Liz Gunn’s full interview with Mr. Young HERE (1hr 52 min). Apparently, the case pivots on the government’s claim that Mr. Young did not submit his warning under Protected Disclosure - Barry Young claims the government purposely hid his communications and he has proof of this.

Given Mr Young’s claims, this astounding legal case amply demonstrates the immoral, corrupt and the evil nature of our governments and senior bureaucrats in that they can even conceive of prosecuting a diligent, valuable and competent civil servant who was just trying to save lives. It is simply incomprehensible and a stain on NZ.

It is now wonder trust in government is at an all time low.

Evidence collected over the last 5 years amply demonstrates that the Covid vaccines were indeed linked to millions of otherwise unexplained deaths. This is the biggest cover up in history. Barry Young needs justice……we all need justice and those responsible must be held to account.

Barry Young was right.

ALTERNATE MESSAGING

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