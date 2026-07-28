Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
4d

Well given Fauci's recent personal diary entries and FOIA release, i suspect Barry's case just got stronger😉😏

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Michael Lardelli's avatar
Michael Lardelli
4d

Wasn't the Romanian government (or was it a different Eastern European government) also going to investigate the vaccine? That was a couple of years ago and I have not heard anything since.

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