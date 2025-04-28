Please find below a message from Monica Smit at reignitedemocracy.com.au

I have reproduced Monica’s message in full below - this is important.

Be part of the prosecution - we're doing this together!

With your support, we will launch a private prosecution against Daniel Andrews and his cabinet based on new evidence proving they enforced lockdowns without medical advice or evidence.

To date, no one has successfully pursued a criminal prosecution against Daniel Andrews or members of his cabinet.

This isn’t about apologies. It’s not about compensation. It’s about accountability. Those responsible should face jail time, nothing less.

The latest revelation of ‘document 34‘ is just the beginning. A public criminal trial will expose truths beyond our imagination.

What is the case?

On April 20, 2025, a bombshell revelation hit the public: a document exposing the truth behind Victoria’s 2020 COVID curfew — a policy that locked down millions — was finally released. This is our chance for righteous justice. At the very least, the truth deserves public scrutiny.

The curfew forced Melbourne residents to stay within 5km of their homes and enforced a curfew. It was a measure unlike anything seen before, and no other state in Australia experienced. We now know it was not based on public health advice, but was instead a Cabinet decision, imposed by Daniel Andrews’ Crisis Cabinet Committee (CCC) — a group of eight senior ministers; Daniel Andrews (Premier then), Jacinta Allan (now Premier; then Transport Infrastructure), Martin Foley (Health), Tim Pallas (Treasurer), Lisa Neville (Police and Emergency Services), Jenny Mikakos (Health – early in the pandemic), James Merlino (Education), Martin Pakula (Industry, Support Recovery roles). Brett Sutton and Finn Romanes are also implicated.

After a long legal battle through VCAT and the Supreme Court of Appeal, a crucial internal government email — now known as “Document 34” — was released under Freedom of Information.

Dr Romanes sought approval from Professor Brett Sutton to issue the order:

“In this way, the action of issuing a curfew is a mirror to the State of Disaster and is not occurring on public health advice but is a decision taken by Cabinet and announced today, as an important step in the response.” Read the full exchange here

This proves what many suspected: the curfew was not based on health advice — it was a political decision. And those who made it knew.

Why am I the right person to lead this?

I’ve already stood toe-to-toe with the system — and won. I am relentless with unlimited energy for pursuits like this.

I’ve proven I have the resilience and experience to lead this fight:

I spent 22 days in prison for refusing to sign oppressive bail conditions. I appealed those conditions and won , setting a precedent so others couldn’t be silenced the same way.

I stood firm against demands to hand over my database, even under the threat of another three months in prison .

I represented myself in court against four government lawyers over an unlawful arrest—and won . Despite my victory, I was punished for refusing to settle in mediation. I’m currently appealing that decision.

When I’ve fundraised in the past for legal action that didn’t proceed, I returned every cent. It cost me personally in admin fees, but I kept my word — because integrity matters.

I live simply, on a family property. I don’t have children or major distractions. I have the time, the support, and the fire to see this through. My family and my community stand behind me, and I’m ready to go all the way.

