Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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David White (Oz Dave)
Jul 14Edited

Informative. Thank you, Dr Altman. Your making mention of a Royal Commission made me think of Raelene Kennedy’s recent Facebook post, on the uniquely transparent Covid and injections data for Western Australia. Hopefully her post is accessible here: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02Zm5E9FNS8Xto8A21eCRZu6kgrVefczXG8hAMJxenUoCDcFtzqKPTs6zN6efTiXJXl&id=100077464372765

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GB
7d

And what about childhood 'vaccines'?

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