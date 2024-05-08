Tens of thousands of Australians are protesting against the coming Digital ID Bill which will soon be voted upon. The main stream media do not cover the protests. As most now know, Digital ID will be key to your future control and lack of freedom. The government says it is voluntary…….oh sure, we have heard this before. Like the Covid jabs were voluntary with a threat of loosing your job if you did not comply.

Read the piece by Monica O’Sjea in the Epoch Times of 6 May below:

Digital Id Is Coming 169KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

ASTRA ZENECA WITHDRAWS THEIR COVID-19 “VACCINE” WORLDWIDE

CLICK HERE for a Reuters report. It is about time. Possibly millions have either died or been seriously injured.

Vaccines are the most poorly researched category of drugs. It is commonplace for the usual safety studies to be omitted from product development and testing including genotoxicity, mutagenicity and carcinogenicity. Long term safety studies are commonly considered unnecessary while proper placebo controlled studies to determine the incidence of adverse effects are often abbreviated or not done. CLICK HERE to read the ExcessDeathsAU Substack of 7 May.

Now that we are all better informed, you need to ask important questions of your doctor before agreeing to receive any vaccine in future.

