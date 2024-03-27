If you thought COVID was a problem……..watch this 72 min. podcast.
CLICK HERE to view.
A message from Pauline Hanson’s OneNation just in:
“There is seriously concerning news from the Senate this evening. The Labor government has fast-tracked a Digital ID Act that threatens our privacy and freedom.
Labor's Digital ID system will combine personal information like driver's licenses, Medicare, and more into a single digital profile, controlled by the Labor government. It's a concerning shift towards more intrusive surveillance and control, rushed through the Senate without adequate debate or transparency.”
Write to your Member of Parliament with your views on the WHO Treaty, ID Bill and Misinformation/Disinformation Bill. Email addresses are below.
Thanks for reading phillip.altman’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
DISCLAIMER:
The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.
MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE ENTIRELY FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.
Too late, Phillip, the digital surveillance and censorship grid is here. Unfortunately too few of us have been blowing the whistle on the creeping dystopian future for which our clueless political class have been advocating.
In related news I see Rebekah Barnett reported today that Australia’s nihilistic, disingenuous, UN-and-WEF affiliated eSafety commission has seen fit to charge or threaten a Canadian citizen with a massive fine for daring to criticise the Australian government via a tweet on X for including an extremist ideologue transgender “man” on some or other body supporting transgender “health” policy in this country, something which any rational, coherent parent could understand as entirely logical, considering this country’s absurd lurch to the far left by exclusively promoting “affirming care” as the only approved “treatment” for minors over common sense, parents’ rights and common decency ... of course the deluded Marxist, subversive buffoons masquerading as our esteemed betters in the government have deemed this sort of rational, ethical and sane position “hateful and dangerous”.
I for one will not comply, but I fear not enough of us remain to man (should that be person) the barricades against the endless assault we will face to our freedoms, values and privacy. Let’s hope I’m very wrong.
Yes, I relied on my contribution to the book "Too Many Dead" but the government did not bother to cite this reference as requested.