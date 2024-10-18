You MUST watch this interview with two of the world’s most distinguished medical experts and our own Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan who has published shocking data on hidden vax deaths in the Covid vax clinical trials.

CLICK HERE (53 min) to watch the recent Canberra interview by Senator Malcolm Roberts.

At the time of writing this Substack, the Australian Government contends the shots are “safe and effective” and refuses to admit the true number of vax linked deaths.

After seeing this amazing interview, if our politicians and senior health bureaucrats do nothing to immediately stop the harm caused by the shots, you know they are complicit and have no regard for your well-being.

