DNA CONTAMINATION

Readers of this Substack know well the efforts of Federal MP Russell Broadbent to officially inform the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, of the evidence supporting the fact that there is a highly dangerous level of DNA in Australian distributed mRNA COVID-19 “vaccines”. The cancer risk posed by this contamination cannot be overestimated but the Prime Minister has taken no action.

Now, ex-barrister Julian Gillespie has drawn on his past 4 years of Covid “vaccine” experience and knowledge to draft a letter (under the pen of lawyer Katie Ashby-Koppens of PJ O’Brian & Associates) to Mr. Broadbent with an even more detailed account of the evidence. There were more than 60 co-signatories (including myself) to this letter. I urge you to open the letter (below) and look at the evidence yourself.

Letter To Mp Broadbent 23 Dec 2024 147KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER OF ADVERSE EVENTS

There are now over 10,000 papers documenting the adverse events of the COVID-19 “vaccines” and 3,600 peer-reviewed studies documenting the severe side effects including death. No other drug in history can come close to this dismal record yet our government continues to recommend, and even demand, the use of these injections.

The pathogenic/toxic mechanisms injections are now well known. Autopsies have established histopathological damage to the heart and evidence of tissue and organ inflammatory damage, vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia, myocarditis, multi-organ failure and abnormal white rubbery clots are but a few of the known causes linked to death reflected in the continued rise in total unexplained deaths from all causes worldwide.

A collection of peer reviewed case reports and studies citing adverse effects post-COVID injection has been assembled. CLICK HERE. Our Therapeutic Goods Administration remain largely silent in the face of this astounding collection of clinical data. They have failed us completely.

It is obvious these injections should never have been released. Continued claims that the injections saved lives are not based on any credible data but based on discredited modelling by well-known, self-serving, industry connected operatives who have a long history of spreading government misinformation.

LAB LEAKS EVERYWHERE

We also now know that SARS-CoV-2 was made in a laboratory using dangerous gain-of-function research which was previously outlawed by the Obama Administration. Fauci lied about this under oath to a Congressional inquiry. However, labs around the world, including our own CSIRO, have been involved in this dangerous research for some time under the pretext of being better prepared for natural pandemics but this strategy has already proven to be catastrophic for the world. When will they learn?

Despite attempts to quarantine dangerous man-made viruses…they escape from “secure” labs time to time. No lab is completely safe and it only takes a single mistake in a single lab (eg Wuhan) to bring the world to its knees. Undoubtedly, it is going to happen again as our political leaders have shown themselves to be grossly incompetent and unable (or unwilling) to learn from their mistakes.

Between 2000 and 2021 there were more 300 lab leaks of dangerous pathogens. No laboratory can guarantee total safety. If you want to gain a feeling of how commonplace dangerous lab leaks occur, read the attached paper (Blacksell, S.D. et al: Laboratory-acquired infections and pathogen escapes world-wide between 2000 and 2021: a scoping review. www.thelancet.com/microbe, Vol 5, Feb 2024.)

NEW YEAR

I look forward to continuing to bring you important Covid news this year and hope commonsense will prevail in this space. Please help spread important information and don’t give up on those who, so far, cannot see the truth.

Lab Leaks Worldwide 524KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

