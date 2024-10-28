The disturbing observation that rapidly progressing cancers of various types (now referred to as “turbo cancers”) have arisen following the rollout of the COVID-19 “vaccines” has alarmed clinicians and scientists around the world.

Everyone seems to know a friend or family member, otherwise previously in good health, who has recently been diagnosed with end stage cancer or has died of cancer. Why is the incidence increasing?

Two of the world’s most distinguished medical experts, oncologist Prof. Angus Dalgleish and the most published critical care physician Dr. Paul Marik join Dr. David Speicher and myself on a podcast produced by Graham Hood and John Larter to discuss Dr. Speicher’s highly detailed and credible biomolecular analysis of DNA contamination in the COVID-19 mRNA shots.

CLICK HERE for the podcast.

Dr. Speicher found COVID-19 “vaccines” contained up to 145 times the regulatory limit of contaminating DNA in Australian sourced vials which potentially is a cancer risk. Drug regulators around the world place limits on contaminating DNA as it is a known safety risk.

Dr. Speicher’s report is attached below:

Speicher Report 2 726KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Following the release of this report, Russell Broadbent, Australian Federal Member of Parliament, issued two open letters to the Australian Prime Minister (co-signed by 52 knowledgeable clinicians, scientists and legal experts) calling for an immediate investigation (previously published on this Substack).

Also, following release of Dr. Speicher’s report, in a world-first, West Australian Port Hedland Local Council has called for the suspension of the COVID-19 mRNA jabs in the interest of public health. This move has attracted worldwide attention and the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (the Australian drug regulator) has been forced to refute the alarming analytical results contained in the Speicher report categorising the data as “misinformation” (the new government censorship modus operandi). In my opinion, the TGA will come to regret their public position on this serious matter.

CLICK HERE for the TGA press release of 18 October.

However, a rebuttal by Rebekah Barnett, authors publishing under the Substack names Anandamide and Courageous Truth, Dr. Ah Kahn Syed, Jessica Rose and Julian Gillespie have responded in a detailed point by point fashion to completely dismantle the desperate TGA’s attempt to undermine the Speicher analysis.

CLICK HERE for the Barnett et al Substack:

At the heart of the debate is the concern regarding the presence of the Simian monkey virus 40 (SV40) genetic promoter sequence long-known to be a risk factor in the development of cancers. The presence of the SV-40 promoter sequence in the mRNA “vaccines” was originally hidden from the drug regulators when application for marketing was made (which is a crime) but has now been admitted by the manufacturers.

I urge my readers to compare and contrast the level of detail, logic and supporting referenced material contained in the TGA’s “misinformation” desperate public response to the subsequent rebuttal to the TGA contained in the Rebekah Barnett et al Substack. It is shocking that the TGA is seeking to close down further critical debate and analysis using the convenient “misinformation” tag. The highly credible DNA contamination analysis by Dr. Speicher carries potentially monumental, consequential and intergenerational safety implications. It is disgraceful the TGA is attempting to dismiss this information out of hand. This is the world we are in at the moment. Let’s have an open and honest debate. Let’s look at the science.

It is the view of many clinical and scientific experts worldwide that the dangers posed by the mRNA “vaccines” should be withdrawn immediately due to the safety risk. These “vaccines” have failed miserably to prevent COVID-19 infection or transmission and the high level of unexplained and unexpected non-COVID deaths, following the rollout of the shots, continues to be reported worldwide. Pressing ahead to produce and introduce many more mRNA gene-based “vaccines”, given what we now know, does not make any sense.

