Why is the story of DNA contamination in the COVID shots of critical importance and spreading worldwide at the moment mainly due to a decision of a small local Council in Western Australia to focus on this issue?

Answer: Because it could represent one of the most consequential man-made health disasters in history.

If you have been following my Substacks over the last year you would know about plasmids which are circular bits of synthetic DNA added to large volume bacterial fermentation vats to code for and produce commercial quantities of complicated biological products (eg mRNA used in COVID-19 “vaccines”). Plasmids have been known for many years and used as a tool for many years as an efficient way to produce biochemicals by fermentation, rather than direct chemical synthesis, on an industrial scale.

Unfortunately, circular DNA plasmids are known to be toxic and there are specific drug regulatory guidelines to direct the removal of such plasmids from pharmaceutical products that used plasmids in their manufacture.

Here is the problem. The circular DNA plasmids used in the manufacture of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 “vaccines” used, in part, a genetic sequence from the African Green Monkey Simian Virus called SV40 promoter - a component which we now know caused cancer as far back as 1951 in relation to their use in a disastrous polio vaccine which had to be withdrawn (Cutter Incident).

In relation to the COVID-19 “vaccines”, initially, the drug regulators were not told of the presence of SV40 used by the manufacturers in their DNA plasmids and now that the drug regulators do know, the drug regulators are withholding information about this from the public and they have ignored calls for the withdrawal of the shots. I don’t know how long the drug regulators will be able to avoid investigation and potential prosecution.

The full story can (and should) be read on Dr. Ah Kahn Syed’s Substack of 17 October (CLICK HERE).

It is an amazing story which has ramifications which could bring the vaccine manufacturers to their knees in litigation. However, given the legal indemnity enjoyed by vaccine manufacturers and the scientific cover provided by tainted drug regulators, the public are generally not be aware of the danger posed by contaminating DNA. There is even evidence of contaminating DNA in the Gardasil HPV shots. How widespread is this problem?

The 15 minutes podcast clip of neurosurgeon Dr. Jack Kruse embedded in the abovementioned Substack is of particular importance and describes the Salk polio vaccine Cutter Incident. Just one of the so-called “safe” vaccines which had to be withdrawn. WATCH IT! Shocking.

The basic problem is that our government and drug regulators no longer require credible and reliable proof of safety from vaccine manufacturers - especially long term safety evidence. The burden of proof has been shifted to the consumer to prove harm. Good luck with that.

The other problem is that the same people who promulgate the reckless health vaccine policies are the same people entrusted to be the arbitrators of truth regarding vaccine safety and run the subjective assessment of vaccine safety in the government funded adverse drug event systems. Good luck with that also.

Are we about to face an epidemic of cancers into the future?