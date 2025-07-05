“SUDDEN and UNEXPECTED”

“Barry Young ran the NZ Government database that paid the vaccinators. He was given the names of those who were vaccinated and the names of those who had died to remove them from the future vaccination list. This is where his data came from. He is a brave whistleblower”……POST by Andrew Bridgen on X

CLI CK HERE and CLICK HERE for short video clips.

Share

THE WORLD’S MOST PUBLISHED CARDIOLOGIST SAYS THE COVID VAX IS A “BIOWEAPON”

Dr. Peter McCullough: “By strict military criteria, it’s a biological weapon.”

CLICK HERE for 1 minute video.

74% OF THE CASES OF SUDDEN DEATH WERE CAUSED BY THE VACCINE

The largest autopsy series in the world “found that about 74% of the casesof sudden death were caused or contributed to by the vaccine.”

CLICK HERE for 1 minute video of Dr. William Makis speaking.

Share

“1,065 PEER REVIEWED DOCUMENTS HAVE PROVEN COVID VACCINES CAUSE MYOCARDITIS HEART DAMAGE”

CLICK HERE for 1 minute video of Dr. Peter McCullough speaking.

LOSS OF CONSCIOUSNESS - SPONSORED BY PFIZER

This is just sheer coincidence……TV commentators just loose consciousness all the time on air.

CLICK HERE for 1 minute video of Dr. Geoff Pain’s Substack of 2 July

COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine” harms research collection

Valuable collection of publications on “vaccine” harms can be uploaded from below:

Mrna 'vaccine' Harms Research Collection V2 2.79MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

My Substacks can be found using the QR code below:

DISCLAIMER:

The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.

MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.