Well done to Senator Malcolm Roberts in organising this important interview (14 Feb 2024).

Many of you may know of Dr. David Martin. He is a world expert in the patents and development of coronaviruses and the countermeasures called “vaccines”. CLICK HERE to view the podcast (more than 3 hrs). Some of the facts may astound you.

IMPORTANT - THE COVID CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY - Dr. Martin’s expert testimony to EU Parliament video (13 Sept. 2023 - 24 min). CLICK HERE to view.

I note some of Martin’s previous podcasts have been censored.

Have you all noticed that the Covid rats are attempting to leave the ship? Dr. Deborah Brix, senior Whitehouse coronavirus advisor under President Trump, has admitted the advice regarding the ability of the Covid “vaccines” to prevent infection and transmission were not based on science. A bombshell. Now, various US States Attorney Generals are investigating potential criminal acts by Dr. Fauci despite his Presidential pardon for possible (probable) Federal crimes…….about time. He needs to go to gaol. Watch this space.

