Oncologists, cancer surgeons, radiologists and medical specialists around the world are reporting a frightening elevated occurrence in unusually aggressive, late state cancers especially in younger individuals and cancer relapses in those previously successfully treated.

CLICK HERE to view John Campbell’s podcast of today and an excerpt of a presentation by Dr. James Royal (UK cancer surgeon) on the rise of turbo cancers (17 min).

Other eminent oncologists such as Prof. Angus Dalgleish (UK) has also been raising the alarm.

Cancer specialists from around the world are beginning to stand up. CLICK HERE to hear Dr. William Makis speak ( 2min).

There is no other way to put this…….the health authorities and drug regulators all know these so-called “turbo cancers” (which Wikipedia calls a “conspiracy theory”) have occurred following the rollout of the gene-based experimental mRNA COVID-19 “vaccines”.

While it is difficult to deny the rise in total cancers using mortality and morbidity statistics and the rise of prescriptions for anti-cancer drugs, the health authorities continue to be wilfully blind and blame the rise on lockdowns, poor diets etc……….anything except the elephant in the room. It is mental gymnastics at Olympic Gold standard. There are several known and well established pharmacological mechanisms to explain the rise in turbo cancers. Previously, the focus has been on the damage to the immune system and/or cancer surveillance systems but lately there has been considerable discussion relating to the existence of the SV40 promoter sequence in the mRNA “vaccines” which was initially covered up by the manufacturers presumably because they knew it would alarm the drug regulators. See my recent Substacks.

In the face of the alarm raised worldwide by credible scientific and clinical specialists, in my opinion there are only 3 possible explanations for the appalling inaction and silence of the health authorities and drug regulators:

Total ignorance and incompetence - I have ruled this out completely as nobody could possibly be that stupid or ill-informed. This was intentional on the part of the globalist elites - recall many of these elites have publicly argued for a global population reduction (not including themselves). The spineless and/or wilfully blind government bureaucrats in charge of government policy are aware but are either too frightened to speak up or don’t really care enough whether others live or die - they only care about protecting themselves from criticism and keeping their career prospects/jobs intact.

By now we all have become acutely aware of the high incidence of cancers around us. Friends, family and colleagues have all suffered or are no longer with us.

What will it take for the carnage to stop?

