Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

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Jayne Evans's avatar
Jayne Evans
May 5

I'm currently reading Dissolving Illusions. History keeps on repeating. It's despicable that the information about the ill effects of vaccination is readily available and continually ignored.

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grahamlyons
May 5

Harma's baleful influence over the Australian government ensures thousands of deaths and injuries annually from its toxic products, and this escalated to tens of thousands during Convid1984. Jane Halton and many other Harma servants should be spending long stints in jail for the damage they have wrought upon the Australian populace.

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