An Amendment of the Public Health Act 2010 no. 127 is planned to be introduced into the NSW State Parliament by the Hon. John Ruddick MLC (Libertarian).

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This Amendment seeks to dismantle the horrendous No Jab/No Play coercive childhood vaccination policy which literally forces parents to have their kids injected in order to attend childcare. It is a draconian and autocratic policy naively intended to do good but, in practice, does immeasurable harm and distress.

The “No Jab/No Pay” policy, designed to withhold childhood Federal support payments, fits together with the “No Jab/No Play” State legislation.

In light of recent large scale and credible US epidemiological data which clearly and convincingly demonstrates that childhood vaccination may do more harm than good (see my Substack of 25 Sept. 2026 - CLICK HERE) it is high time that parents be given the right to choose.

See the media release below:

MEDIA RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dr Phillip Altman Backs Push to End ‘No Jab, No Play’ as Canberra Vaccine Forum Approaches

Former pharmaceutical industry insider Dr Phillip Altman has thrown his support behind a proposed NSW Bill aimed at dismantling Australia’s “No Jab, No Play” framework, describing the legislation as a critical step toward restoring informed consent and ending coercive vaccination policy.

Dr Altman, who will speak at The Vaccination Conversation in Canberra on Thursday 28 May, has praised the Hon. John Ruddick for drafting legislation to prevent the NSW Government from enforcing “No Jab, No Play” measures. Various States including NSW have introduced “No Jab/No Play” legislation which bars kids from attending childcare if not fully vaccinated. Such policies are a denial of basic human rights and cause enormous stress. The associated unconscionable and coercive Federal “No Jab/No Pay” vaccine policy removes critical family assistance for any parents who do not submit to having their kids injected with vaccines which have been linked to serious adverse events and have not been subjected to proper long term safety studies. It is an agonising dilemma no parent should face – making ends meet or having your child injected with a potentially harmful therapeutic agent.

The proposed NSW Bill is expected to challenge one of the most controversial public health policies in recent Australian history - “No Jab/No Play” legislation which some critics say punishes families, undermines informed consent and places unacceptable pressure on parents to comply with government vaccination schedules. Dr Altman said the Bill represents a rare and necessary challenge to entrenched medical coercion.

“Parents should never be financially punished for making medical decisions they believe are in the best interests of their child,” Dr Altman said. “I don’t believe the ‘No Jab, No Play’ was ever about informed consent, I think it’s about coercion. John Ruddick deserves enormous credit for bringing this issue into Parliament and forcing overdue scrutiny of a policy that has harmed families and undermined trust.”

Dr Altman has written extensively on vaccine policy, pharmaceutical regulation and informed consent, and recently highlighted emerging research comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children, arguing the findings raise serious questions about the long-term health impacts of current childhood vaccination schedules.

He will speak at The Vaccination Conversation in Canberra later this month, where he will address the government’s response to COVID-19, regulatory failures, medical transparency, involvement of the military in the COVID-19 pandemic, and the urgent need for open scientific debate.

Event organisers say Dr Altman’s appearance comes at a critical moment, as public scrutiny of vaccine policy continues to grow and legislative efforts begin to challenge long-standing mandates and financial penalties.

Media are invited to attend, interview speakers and cover the event.

Event Details

The Vaccination Conversation Date: Thursday 28 May 2026 at 6:45pm

Venue: Awaken Church, 490 Sulwood Drive, Kambah ACT

Speakers:

• Dr Phillip Altman Clinical Trial and Drug Regulatory Affairs Consultant (retired)

• Author and Researcher Wendy Daniel

• Public health expert, Dr Judy Wilyman

Media Contact

Toni McLennan

M: 0431 105 078

E: mstoni59@hotmail.com

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