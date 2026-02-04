Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

3d

Revelation of the method...

This never-ending avalanche of bad news - Epstein, ICE, Voting Etc. - is a demoralizing military tactic used to take down societies, and it is being fully deployed here.

President Obama: "You just have to flood a country's public square with enough raw sewage, you just have to raise enough questions, spread enough dirt, plant enough conspiracy theorizing that citizens no longer know what to believe. Once they lose trust in their leaders, in mainstream media, in political institutions, in each other, in the possibility of "truth", the games won."

Who is behind this? The 1% like Gates, who own the media:

Here is well over a dozen Fox, CBS, ABC, & NBC local news stations all reading an identical script sent down from their singular overlord to crash & burn alternative media in order to enhance the Oligarchy’s Overwhelming threat to our democracy:

https://substack.com/@tritorch/note/c-208406729

Ultimately we are not consuming news. We are consuming a product manufactured by the richest men in human history, and that product is designed to do one thing: keep us so busy fighting our neighbors that you never notice the chains being fastened around our wrists.

No different to Polio

There was no virus

The same lesions on the spine symptoms of polio are caused by arsenic (lead arsenate spray) and later on DDT

A scam perpetrated to sell vaccines or an opportunity seized to sell vaccines

Follow the trail of the introduced gypsy moth which was sprayed with lead arsenate you follow the trail of polio

History repeats

