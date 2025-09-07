Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD

Bronwyn Robinson
13h

I think they know they don’t know and don’t care

Mediocrates
12h

The recent essay by Professor Dwyer that appeared in John Menadue's "Pearls and Irritations" (usually a balanced news source) is an appalling diatribe of mis-information that totally ignores all that concerned scientists have revealed about the Covidian era during the past 5 years.

Unfortunately "Pearls and Irritations" does not provide a mechanism for readers' commentary.

This is the link: https://johnmenadue.us14.list-manage.com/track/click?u=8074bf8ebb1d809ea8da4b14a&id=9b7d4c2ea3&e=025f538124

Professor Dwyers essay is a cheap ad nauseum ad hominem slander job on HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr citing vital issues that continue to be ignored by Australian politicians and health bureaucrats. The attitude of denial in the face of facts that the TGA, ATAGI and AHPRA continue to portray is a denial of justice.

