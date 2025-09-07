Listen to one of the most impressive presentations on the current state of medicine and the pharmaceutical industry by UK cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra at the recent Reform UK conference.

Dr. Malhotra toured Australia in May 2023 at the invitation of the Australian Medical Professional Society (AMPS) to sound the alarm and I was honoured to be able to present on stage with him in Western Sydney to kick off the national tour.

With continuing massive mainstream media censorship and collusion, the truth about COVID-19 “vaccines” and the psychopathy of the pharmaceutical industry is rarely heard. Hear the unadulterated truth now from Aseem Malhotra. There must be change.

