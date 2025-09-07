Listen to one of the most impressive presentations on the current state of medicine and the pharmaceutical industry by UK cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra at the recent Reform UK conference.
CLICK HERE to view 19-minute video.
Dr. Malhotra toured Australia in May 2023 at the invitation of the Australian Medical Professional Society (AMPS) to sound the alarm and I was honoured to be able to present on stage with him in Western Sydney to kick off the national tour.
With continuing massive mainstream media censorship and collusion, the truth about COVID-19 “vaccines” and the psychopathy of the pharmaceutical industry is rarely heard. Hear the unadulterated truth now from Aseem Malhotra. There must be change.
Thanks for reading Phillip Altman BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
DISCLAIMER:
The information and personal opinions presented in this Substack is based on or derived from sources which I believe are credible and usually reliable. Any inadvertent errors or inaccuracies in my Substacks which come to my notice will be corrected as soon as possible. I endeavour to reference any relevant published information and provide links to websites so readers can do their own research. The opinions expressed are not intended nor should they be interpreted to be medical advice. I do not accept any liability for comments placed on my Substack and my failure to respond to any potentially defamatory or contentious comment should not be taken as passive or otherwise approval by myself. I neither seek nor receive any financial compensation for my writings.
MY SUBSTACK SUBSCRIPTIONS ARE FREE. I ENDEAVOUR TO BRING YOU THE TRUTH. PLEASE SHARE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. THAT IS ALL I ASK.
I think they know they don’t know and don’t care
The recent essay by Professor Dwyer that appeared in John Menadue's "Pearls and Irritations" (usually a balanced news source) is an appalling diatribe of mis-information that totally ignores all that concerned scientists have revealed about the Covidian era during the past 5 years.
Unfortunately "Pearls and Irritations" does not provide a mechanism for readers' commentary.
This is the link: https://johnmenadue.us14.list-manage.com/track/click?u=8074bf8ebb1d809ea8da4b14a&id=9b7d4c2ea3&e=025f538124
Professor Dwyers essay is a cheap ad nauseum ad hominem slander job on HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr citing vital issues that continue to be ignored by Australian politicians and health bureaucrats. The attitude of denial in the face of facts that the TGA, ATAGI and AHPRA continue to portray is a denial of justice.